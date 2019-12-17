WBG Power Devices Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

Global “WBG Power Devices Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the WBG Power Devices market size.

About WBG Power Devices:

Wide-bandgap semiconductors (WBG or WBGS) are semiconductor materials which have a relatively large band gap compared to typical semiconductors.

Top Key Players of WBG Power Devices Market:

Infineon

Rohm

Mitsubishi

STMicro

Fuji

Toshiba

Microsemi

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

GeneSic

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

Major Types covered in the WBG Power Devices Market report are:

GaN

Major Applications covered in the WBG Power Devices Market report are:

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Use

Others Scope of WBG Power Devices Market:

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi, STMicro, Fuji, Toshiba, Microsemi, United Silicon Carbide Inc. , GeneSic , Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems and so on. The production value of WBG Power Devices is about 253.6 Million USD in 2016.

Infineon is the largest production Cmpany for WBG Power Devices, with a production value market share nearly 49.01% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, WBG Power Devices industry will be a rapid development industry. Sales of WBG Power Devices have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for WBG Power Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 33.4% over the next five years, will reach 1820 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the WBG Power Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.