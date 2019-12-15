 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wear Plate Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Wear Plate

GlobalWear Plate Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Wear Plate Market for 2019-2024.

About Wear Plate:

Wear Plates are carbon steels used in high abrasion environments, such as in mining equipment, shredders or dumper bodies. Their wear resistance is typically measured in terms of indentation hardness.

Wear Plate Market Manufactures:

  • SSAB
  • JFE
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • Dillinger
  • ArcelorMittal
  • Essar Steel Algoma
  • NSSMC
  • Wuyang Steel
  • Xinyu Iron & Steel
  • NLMK Clabecq
  • Baosteel Group
  • Baohua Resistant Steel
  • Bisalloy
  • ANSTEEL
  • TISCO
  • Bisalloy Jigang

    Wear Plate Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players.

    Wear Plate Market Types:

  • Under HBW 400
  • HBW 400-500
  • Above HBW 500

    Wear Plate Market Applications:

  • Mining
  • Construction
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Wear Plate Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024.

    Scope of Wear Plate Market Report:

  • The market of global Wear Plate is relatively concentrated. SSAB and JFE are the largest supplier with market share of 21.35% and 11.18% respectively in 2016. Other leading companies include ThyssenKrupp, Dillinger, etc.
  • Geographically, Europe region is the large production area with 40.82% of total production in 2016 while North America is the followed with 19.75%.
  • Speaking of consumption, Europe region ranked first globally with 32.09% of total consumption in 2016. Other main consumption areas include China, North America and Japan.
  • The worldwide market for Wear Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 3040 million US$ in 2024, from 2790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Wear Plate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Wear Plate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wear Plate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wear Plate in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Wear Plate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Wear Plate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Wear Plate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wear Plate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

