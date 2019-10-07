Wear Plate Market 2019 Capacity Production Revenue Price and Gross Margin by 2024 Worldwide

This report studies the Wear Plate Market status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Wear Plate market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Wear Plate Market Report – Wear Plates are carbon steels used in high abrasion environments, such as in mining equipment, shredders or dumper bodies. Their wear resistance is typically measured in terms of indentation hardness.

Global Wear Plate market competition by top manufacturers

SSAB

JFE

ThyssenKrupp

Dillinger

ArcelorMittal

Essar Steel Algoma

NSSMC

Wuyang Steel

Xinyu Iron & Steel

NLMK Clabecq

Baosteel Group

Baohua Resistant Steel

Bisalloy

ANSTEEL

TISCO

Bisalloy Jigang

The market of global Wear Plate is relatively concentrated. SSAB and JFE are the largest supplier with market share of 21.35% and 11.18% respectively in 2016. Other leading companies include ThyssenKrupp, Dillinger, etc.

Geographically, Europe region is the large production area with 40.82% of total production in 2016 while North America is the followed with 19.75%.

Speaking of consumption, Europe region ranked first globally with 32.09% of total consumption in 2016. Other main consumption areas include China, North America and Japan.

The worldwide market for Wear Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 3040 million US$ in 2024, from 2790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Wear Plate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Under HBW 400

HBW 400-500

Above HBW 500

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Mining

Construction

Others

Table of Contents

1 Wear Plate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wear Plate

1.2 Classification of Wear Plate by Types

1.2.1 Global Wear Plate Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Wear Plate Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Wear Plate Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wear Plate Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Wear Plate Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Wear Plate Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Wear Plate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Wear Plate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Wear Plate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Wear Plate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Wear Plate Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Wear Plate (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Wear Plate Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Wear Plate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Wear Plate Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Wear Plate Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Wear Plate Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Wear Plate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Wear Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Wear Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Wear Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Wear Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Wear Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Wear Plate Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Wear Plate Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Wear Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Wear Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Wear Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Wear Plate Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Wear Plate Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Wear Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Wear Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Wear Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Wear Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Wear Plate Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Wear Plate Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Wear Plate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Wear Plate Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Wear Plate Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Wear Plate Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Wear Plate Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Wear Plate Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Wear Plate Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Wear Plate Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Wear Plate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Wear Plate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Wear Plate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Wear Plate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Wear Plate Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

