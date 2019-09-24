 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wear Plate Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on September 24, 2019

Wear Plate

Global “Wear Plate Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Wear Plate industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Wear Plate market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Wear Plate:

Wear Plates are carbon steels used in high abrasion environments, such as in mining equipment, shredders or dumper bodies. Their wear resistance is typically measured in terms of indentation hardness.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Wear Plate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Wear Plate in global market.

Wear Plate Market Manufactures:

  • SSAB
  • JFE
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • Dillinger
  • ArcelorMittal
  • Essar Steel Algoma
  • NSSMC
  • Wuyang Steel
  • Xinyu Iron & Steel
  • NLMK Clabecq
  • Baosteel Group
  • Baohua Resistant Steel
  • Bisalloy
  • ANSTEEL
  • TISCO
  • Bisalloy Jigang

    Wear Plate Market Types:

  • Under HBW 400
  • HBW 400-500
  • Above HBW 500

    Wear Plate Market Applications:

  • Mining
  • Construction
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Wear Plate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Wear Plate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The market of global Wear Plate is relatively concentrated. SSAB and JFE are the largest supplier with market share of 21.35% and 11.18% respectively in 2016. Other leading companies include ThyssenKrupp, Dillinger, etc.
  • Geographically, Europe region is the large production area with 40.82% of total production in 2016 while North America is the followed with 19.75%.
  • Speaking of consumption, Europe region ranked first globally with 32.09% of total consumption in 2016. Other main consumption areas include China, North America and Japan.
  • The worldwide market for Wear Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 3040 million US$ in 2024, from 2790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Wear Plate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

