Wearable Medical Devices Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2019-2025

Global “Wearable Medical Devices Market“” 2019 business report covers the most recent market data, business growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to forecast until 2025. Wearable Medical Devices market analysis is provided for the markets such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Wearable Medical Devices market report concentrates on the main drivers and constraints for the important players and present the competition status with growth prospects.
Global Wearable Medical Devices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
- Fitbit, Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- BD
- Ypsomed AG
- Sonova
- Hologic Inc.
- AiQ Smart Clothing
- NeuroMetrix, Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- SAMSUNG
- Other players
Scope of Report:
Global Wearable Medical Devices market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Wearable Medical Devices market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. Wearable Medical Devices market size is valued at 24,571.8 Mn Billion US$ and will increase to 139,353.6 Mn Billion US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 24.7 during forecast period.
By Product
By Application
Market by Region:
Global
Key Questions Answered:
What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?
What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?
What are the key opportunities in the market?
What are the key companies operating in the market?
Which company accounted for the highest market growth?
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1. Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
4.1. Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions
4.2. Key Industry Trends
4.3. New Product Launch by Key Players
4.4. Technological advancements in Wearable Medical Devices Market
5. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
5.1. Key Findings / Summary
5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
5.2.1. Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices
5.2.1.1. Activity Monitors/ Trackers
5.2.1.2. Smartwatches
5.2.1.3. Smart-clothing
5.2.1.4. Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems)
5.2.2. Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices
5.2.2.1. Wearable Defibrillators
5.2.2.2. Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches)
5.2.2.3. Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS)
5.2.2.4. Hearing Aids
5.2.2.5. Others
5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
5.3.1. Remote Patient Monitoring
5.3.2. Sports and Fitness
5.3.3. Home Healthcare
5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
5.4.1. Retail Pharmacies
5.4.2. Online Pharmacies
5.4.3. Hypermarkets
5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
5.5.1. North America
5.5.2. Europe
5.5.3. Asia pacific
5.5.4. Rest of the World
6. North America Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
6.1. Key Findings / Summary
6.2. Market Analysis – By Product
6.2.1. Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices
6.2.1.1. Activity Monitors/ Trackers
6.2.1.2. Smartwatches
6.2.1.3. Smart-clothing
6.2.1.4. Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems)
6.2.2. Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices
6.2.2.1. Wearable Defibrillators
6.2.2.2. Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches)
6.2.2.3. Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS)
6.2.2.4. Hearing Aids
6.2.2.5. Others
6.3. Market Analysis – By Application
6.3.1. Remote Patient Monitoring
6.3.2. Sports and Fitness
6.3.3. Home Healthcare
6.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
6.4.1. Retail Pharmacies
6.4.2. Online Pharmacies
6.4.3. Hypermarkets
6.5. Market Analysis – By Country
6.5.1. U.S.
6.5.2. Canada
7. Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
7.1. Key Findings / Summary
7.2. Market Analysis – By Product
7.2.1. Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices
7.2.1.1. Activity Monitors/ Trackers
7.2.1.2. Smartwatches
7.2.1.3. Smart-clothing
7.2.1.4. Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems)
7.2.2. Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices
7.2.2.1. Wearable Defibrillators
7.2.2.2. Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches)
7.2.2.3. Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS)
7.2.2.4. Hearing Aids
7.2.2.5. Others
7.3. Market Analysis – By Application
7.3.1. Remote Patient Monitoring
7.3.2. Sports and Fitness
7.3.3. Home Healthcare
7.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
7.4.1. Retail Pharmacies
7.4.2. Online Pharmacies
7.4.3. Hypermarkets
7.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region
7.5.1. U.K.
7.5.2. Germany
7.5.3. France
7.5.4. Spain
7.5.5. Italy
7.5.6. Scandinavia
7.5.7. Rest of Europe
8. Asia pacific Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
8.1. Key Findings / Summary
8.2. Market Analysis – By Product
8.2.1. Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices
8.2.1.1. Activity Monitors/ Trackers
8.2.1.2. Smartwatches
8.2.1.3. Smart-clothing
8.2.1.4. Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems)
8.2.2. Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices
8.2.2.1. Wearable Defibrillators
8.2.2.2. Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches)
8.2.2.3. Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS)
8.2.2.4. Hearing Aids
8.2.2.5. Others
8.3. Market Analysis – By Application
8.3.1. Remote Patient Monitoring
8.3.2. Sports and Fitness
8.3.3. Home Healthcare
8.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
8.4.1. Retail Pharmacies
8.4.2. Online Pharmacies
8.4.3. Hypermarkets
8.5. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region
8.5.1. Japan
8.5.2. China
8.5.3. India
8.5.4. Australia
8.5.5. Southeast Asia
8.5.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
9. Rest of the World Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
9.1. Key Findings / Summary
9.2. Market Analysis – By Product
9.2.1. Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices
9.2.1.1. Activity Monitors/ Trackers
9.2.1.2. Smartwatches
9.2.1.3. Smart-clothing
9.2.1.4. Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems)
9.2.2. Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices
9.2.2.1. Wearable Defibrillators
9.2.2.2. Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches)
9.2.2.3. Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS)
9.2.2.4. Hearing Aids
9.2.2.5. Others
9.3. Market Analysis – By Application
9.3.1. Remote Patient Monitoring
9.3.2. Sports and Fitness
9.3.3. Home Healthcare
9.4. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
9.4.1. Retail Pharmacies
9.4.2. Online Pharmacies
9.4.3. Hypermarkets
10. Competitive Analysis
10.1. Key Industry Developments
10.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2018)
10.3. Competition Dashboard
10.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players
10.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))
10.5.1. Fitbit, Inc.
10.5.2. Apple Inc.
10.5.3. BD
10.5.4. Ypsomed AG
10.5.5. Sonova
10.5.6. Hologic Inc.
10.5.7. AiQ Smart Clothing
10.5.8. NeuroMetrix, Inc.
10.5.9. Siemens Healthcare GmbH
10.5.10. SAMSUNG
10.5.11. Other Prominent Players
11. Strategic Recommendations
At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Wearable Medical Devices Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Wearable Medical Devices industry.
