Wedding Dress Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Wedding Dress

GlobalWedding Dress Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Wedding Dress market size.

About Wedding Dress:

As a part of wedding industry, wedding dress is an important part in the celebration. Because of the advertising by the wedding companies, wedding dress suppliers, and cultural traditions and fashion industry, wedding dresses are widely consumed. There is a wide range to classify the category of wedding dress. It is apparel product at the first position; meanwhile it is also a souvenir of marriage, accordingly it can also be regarded as art craft. Moreover, like the apparel industry, the high end of its product is a kind of luxury. According to many cultures, the bride might change cloth on the wedding day for multiple times, and the veil, gloves, and other accessories can be included in wedding dress. This report will only focus on the dress that the bride wears in wedding ceremony. Moreover, different cultures often have diverse styles of wedding dress, such as Western, East Asian, etc. Since the contemporary western styled wedding dress is the most popular style for wedding ceremonies worldwide, it will be concentrated in this report.

Top Key Players of Wedding Dress Market:

  • Pronovias
  • Vera Wang
  • Rosa Clara
  • Atelier Aimee
  • Yumi Katsura
  • Cymbeline
  • Badgley Mischka
  • De La Cierva Y Nicolas
  • Carolina Herrera
  • Lee Seung Jin
  • Marchesa
  • Pepe Botella
  • Alfred Angelo
  • FAMORY
  • Franc Sarabia
  • Yolan Cris
  • Oscar De La Renta
  • Jesus del Pozo
  • Jinchao
  • Mon Cheri
  • Tsai Mei Yue
  • Impression Bridal
  • Monique Lhuillier
  • Linli Wedding Collection

    Major Types covered in the Wedding Dress Market report are:

  • Ball Gown
  • Trumpet Dresses
  • A-line dresses
  • Mermaid-style Dresses
  • Sheath Wedding Dresses
  • Tea-length Wedding Dresses
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Wedding Dress Market report are:

  • Wedding Dress Renting service
  • Wedding Consultant
  • Photographic Studio
  • Personal Purchase
  • Others

    Scope of Wedding Dress Market:

  • The wedding market demand grows continually, and the wedding garments market has notable increase every year. In this case, the competition is also very intense among companies. The involved companies should seize the opportunities to expand the gold mine.
  • European and American wedding dress industry is well developed, and the companies are able to manage processing, risk, profit. The wedding industry in China started since last decades, and which is not mature. Moreover, the customers have only limited knowledge about wedding dress, thus the consumption methodology and ideology differs from the global market. The stereotype on Chinese wedding dress market includes high risk and low profit.
  • However, the Chinaâs wedding dress market is also in progress. With the development of globalization, the people, especially the young ones, have acceptance and sympathy on global fashion, which demands for better wedding dress design that can meet the market demand.
  • The worldwide market for Wedding Dress is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Wedding Dress in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Wedding Dress product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wedding Dress, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wedding Dress in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Wedding Dress competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Wedding Dress breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Wedding Dress market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wedding Dress sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Wedding Dress Market Report pages: 139

    1 Wedding Dress Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Wedding Dress by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Wedding Dress Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Wedding Dress Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Wedding Dress Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Wedding Dress Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Wedding Dress Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Wedding Dress Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Wedding Dress Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Wedding Dress Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

