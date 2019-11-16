Wedding Dress Market by 2024 Worldwide Growth Opportunities Recent Trends Forecast by Types and Application to 2024

“Wedding Dress Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.
Short Details of Wedding Dress Market Report – As a part of wedding industry, wedding dress is an important part in the celebration. Because of the advertising by the wedding companies, wedding dress suppliers, and cultural traditions and fashion industry, wedding dresses are widely consumed. There is a wide range to classify the category of wedding dress. It is apparel product at the first position; meanwhile it is also a souvenir of marriage, accordingly it can also be regarded as art craft. Moreover, like the apparel industry, the high end of its product is a kind of luxury. According to many cultures, the bride might change cloth on the wedding day for multiple times, and the veil, gloves, and other accessories can be included in wedding dress. This report will only focus on the dress that the bride wears in wedding ceremony. Moreover, different cultures often have diverse styles of wedding dress, such as Western, East Asian, etc. Since the contemporary western styled wedding dress is the most popular style for wedding ceremonies worldwide, it will be concentrated in this report.
Global Wedding Dress market competition by top manufacturers
- Pronovias
- Vera Wang
- Rosa Clara
- Atelier Aimee
- Yumi Katsura
- Cymbeline
- Badgley Mischka
- De La Cierva Y Nicolas
- Carolina Herrera
- Lee Seung Jin
- Marchesa
- Pepe Botella
- Alfred Angelo
- FAMORY
- Franc Sarabia
- Yolan Cris
- Oscar De La Renta
- Jesus del Pozo
- Jinchao
- Mon Cheri
- Tsai Mei Yue
- Impression Bridal
- Monique Lhuillier
- Linli Wedding Collection
The Scope of the Report:
The wedding market demand grows continually, and the wedding garments market has notable increase every year. In this case, the competition is also very intense among companies. The involved companies should seize the opportunities to expand the gold mine.
European and American wedding dress industry is well developed, and the companies are able to manage processing, risk, profit. The wedding industry in China started since last decades, and which is not mature. Moreover, the customers have only limited knowledge about wedding dress, thus the consumption methodology and ideology differs from the global market. The stereotype on Chinese wedding dress market includes high risk and low profit.
However, the Chinaâs wedding dress market is also in progress. With the development of globalization, the people, especially the young ones, have acceptance and sympathy on global fashion, which demands for better wedding dress design that can meet the market demand.
The worldwide market for Wedding Dress is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Wedding Dress in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Wedding Dress Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Wedding Dress Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Wedding Dress Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Wedding Dress Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Wedding Dress Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Wedding Dress Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Wedding Dress Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Wedding Dress Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Wedding Dress Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Wedding Dress Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Wedding Dress by Country
5.1 North America Wedding Dress Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Wedding Dress Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Wedding Dress Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Wedding Dress by Country
8.1 South America Wedding Dress Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Wedding Dress Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Wedding Dress Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Wedding Dress by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Wedding Dress Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wedding Dress Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wedding Dress Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Wedding Dress Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Wedding Dress Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Wedding Dress Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Wedding Dress Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Wedding Dress Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Wedding Dress Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Wedding Dress Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Wedding Dress Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Wedding Dress Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Wedding Dress Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Wedding Dress Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Wedding Dress Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Wedding Dress Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Wedding Dress Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Wedding Dress Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Wedding Dress Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Wedding Dress Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
