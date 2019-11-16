 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wedding Dress Market by 2024 Worldwide Growth Opportunities Recent Trends Forecast by Types and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Wedding Dress

Wedding Dress Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of Wedding Dress  Market Report – As a part of wedding industry, wedding dress is an important part in the celebration. Because of the advertising by the wedding companies, wedding dress suppliers, and cultural traditions and fashion industry, wedding dresses are widely consumed. There is a wide range to classify the category of wedding dress. It is apparel product at the first position; meanwhile it is also a souvenir of marriage, accordingly it can also be regarded as art craft. Moreover, like the apparel industry, the high end of its product is a kind of luxury. According to many cultures, the bride might change cloth on the wedding day for multiple times, and the veil, gloves, and other accessories can be included in wedding dress. This report will only focus on the dress that the bride wears in wedding ceremony. Moreover, different cultures often have diverse styles of wedding dress, such as Western, East Asian, etc. Since the contemporary western styled wedding dress is the most popular style for wedding ceremonies worldwide, it will be concentrated in this report.

Global Wedding Dress  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Pronovias
  • Vera Wang
  • Rosa Clara
  • Atelier Aimee
  • Yumi Katsura
  • Cymbeline
  • Badgley Mischka
  • De La Cierva Y Nicolas
  • Carolina Herrera
  • Lee Seung Jin
  • Marchesa
  • Pepe Botella
  • Alfred Angelo
  • FAMORY
  • Franc Sarabia
  • Yolan Cris
  • Oscar De La Renta
  • Jesus del Pozo
  • Jinchao
  • Mon Cheri
  • Tsai Mei Yue
  • Impression Bridal
  • Monique Lhuillier
  • Linli Wedding Collection

The Scope of the Report:

The wedding market demand grows continually, and the wedding garments market has notable increase every year. In this case, the competition is also very intense among companies. The involved companies should seize the opportunities to expand the gold mine.
European and American wedding dress industry is well developed, and the companies are able to manage processing, risk, profit. The wedding industry in China started since last decades, and which is not mature. Moreover, the customers have only limited knowledge about wedding dress, thus the consumption methodology and ideology differs from the global market. The stereotype on Chinese wedding dress market includes high risk and low profit.
However, the Chinaâs wedding dress market is also in progress. With the development of globalization, the people, especially the young ones, have acceptance and sympathy on global fashion, which demands for better wedding dress design that can meet the market demand.
The worldwide market for Wedding Dress is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Wedding Dress in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Ball Gown
  • Trumpet Dresses
  • A-line dresses
  • Mermaid-style Dresses
  • Sheath Wedding Dresses
  • Tea-length Wedding Dresses
  • Other

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Wedding Dress Renting service
  • Wedding Consultant
  • Photographic Studio
  • Personal Purchase
  • Others

