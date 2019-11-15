 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Welding Gases Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Opportunity and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Welding Gases

The report titled “Global Welding Gases Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Welding Gases market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Welding Gases analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Welding Gases in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • Air Products & Chemicals
  • The Linde Group
  • Praxair
  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
  • Air Liquide

     “These inert gases are used in gas tungsten arc welding, and also in gas metal arc welding for the welding of non-ferrous metals. Semi-inert shielding gases, or active shield gases, include carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen. These active gases are used with GMAW on ferrous metals.”

    Welding Gases Market Segments by Type:

  • Argon
  • Carbon Dioxide
  • Oxygen
  • Hydrogen
  • Others

    Welding Gases Market Segments by Application:

  • Metal Manufacturing
  • Construction
  • Energy
  • Aerospace
  • Others

    Scope of Market Report:

  • The worldwide market for Welding Gases is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Welding Gases in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The overview of Global Welding Gases Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Welding Gases, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Welding Gases, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Welding Gases in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Welding Gases competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Welding Gases breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Welding Gases market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Welding Gases sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

