Welding Helmets Market 2020 Outlook by Import, Export, Production and Consumption by Market Size, Major Countries and Key Players Forecast to 2025

Welding helmets are a type of headgear used while performing welding in order to protect you from harmful radiations emitted during the process; welding helmets also protect your face, neck against the flame and flashes generated during the welding.

At present, in developed countries, the Welding Helmet industry is generally at a more advanced level. There are many policy to enforce the industrial manufacturer to provide the protection for welder. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. The worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. With the development of Chinese Welding Helmet production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Chinaâs Welding Helmet industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international production country of Welding Helmet, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Most of brand owner produce their product through the OEM or ODM in China. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import. At currently, there are no relate policy to enforce the Industrial sector to provide face protection for welder, the consumption of Welding Helmet in China are still in the traditional type.

The Welding Helmets market was valued at 650 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 940 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Welding Helmets.

