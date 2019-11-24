 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Welding Torches Market 2019-2025 Industry Size, Share, Development History, Current Assessment, Business Strategy, Upcoming Trends of Industry

Global “Welding Torches Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Welding Torches market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Welding Torches industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Welding Torches Market:

  • FRONIUS
  • Herz GmbH
  • LEISTER Technologies AG
  • Lincoln Electric
  • Forsthoff
  • Miller Electric
  • Nworld srl
  • SINCOSALD
  • Victor Technologies
  • BAK Thermoplastic Welding Technology Ltd.
  • BINZEL
  • Cigweld
  • CLOOS
  • ESAB
  • EWM AG

    Know About Welding Torches Market: 

    The Welding Torches market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Welding Torches.

    Welding Torches Market by Applications:

  • Equipment Manufacturing
  • Shipping Industry
  • Automobile Industry
  • Other

    Welding Torches Market by Types:

  • Air-Cooled Welding Torches
  • Water-Cooled Welding Torches

    Regions covered in the Welding Torches Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Welding Torches Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Welding Torches Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Welding Torches Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Welding Torches Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Welding Torches Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Welding Torches Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Welding Torches Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Welding Torches Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Welding Torches Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Welding Torches Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Welding Torches Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Welding Torches Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Welding Torches Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Welding Torches Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Welding Torches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Welding Torches Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Welding Torches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Welding Torches Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Welding Torches Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Welding Torches Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Welding Torches Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Welding Torches Revenue by Product
    4.3 Welding Torches Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Welding Torches Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Welding Torches by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Welding Torches Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Welding Torches Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Welding Torches by Product
    6.3 North America Welding Torches by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Welding Torches by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Welding Torches Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Welding Torches Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Welding Torches by Product
    7.3 Europe Welding Torches by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Welding Torches by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Welding Torches Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Welding Torches Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Welding Torches by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Welding Torches by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Welding Torches by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Welding Torches Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Welding Torches Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Welding Torches by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Welding Torches by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Torches by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Welding Torches Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Torches Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Welding Torches by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Welding Torches by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Welding Torches Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Welding Torches Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Welding Torches Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Welding Torches Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Welding Torches Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Welding Torches Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Welding Torches Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Welding Torches Forecast
    12.5 Europe Welding Torches Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Welding Torches Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Welding Torches Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Welding Torches Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Welding Torches Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

