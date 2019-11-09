Wet Area Mats Market 2019 by Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Wet Area Mats Market” by analysing various key segments of this Wet Area Mats market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Wet Area Mats market competitors.

Regions covered in the Wet Area Mats Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Wet area mats are used in industrial, commercial, and residential areas and are especially designed to prevent falls and slips due to wet floor surfaces. These mats absorb water or moisture from the surface, keeping it dry and safe to work on. Wet area mats are made of various materials including rubber, vinyl, and thermoplastic rubber. These mats are predominantly used in swimming pool areas, shower rooms, locker rooms, and industrial kitchens.According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing number of swimming pools. One of the key end-users of wet area mats includes swimming pools, as there are high chances of slipping and tripping near these areas. Manufacturers in the market offer wet area mats for swimming pools that provide strong resilience and are resistant to oil and chlorine. Wet area mats can effectively absorb moisture and eliminate the water that accumulates on floors. Therefore, these mats are in demand in swimming pools globally. Vendors in the market offer wet area mats that are easy to clean and are ideal for people walking barefoot.Â The global Wet Area Mats market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Wet Area Mats Market:

3M

NoTrax

Wearwell

The Andersen

ALECO

American Mat Rubber

Birrus Matting Systems

Cintas

Crown Matting Technologies

DURABLE

General Mat

GEGGUS

Kleen-Tex

Matco

Milliken

Mountville Mills

Muovihaka

Ranco

Wet Area Mats Market by Applications:

Commercial

Residential Wet Area Mats Market by Types:

Rubber

Vinyl