Wet Tissues and Wipes Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 16, 2019

Wet Tissues and Wipes

Global “Wet Tissues and Wipes Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Wet Tissues and Wipes industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Wet Tissues and Wipes market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Wet Tissues and Wipes:

Wet Tissues and Wipes are a type of clean paper that usually made from nonwoven (mostly spunlacd types) or wet strength paper or other polymer material, pure water, humectants, preservatives, antibacterial agents and nonionic surfactant etc.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Wet Tissues and Wipes capacity, production, value, price and market share of Wet Tissues and Wipes in global market.

Wet Tissues and Wipes Market Manufactures:

  • P&G
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Nice-Pak Products
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • SC Johnson
  • Clorox
  • Beiersdorf
  • 3M
  • Georgia-Pacific
  • Cascades
  • Diamond Wipes International
  • Rockline Industries
  • SCA
  • Suominen Corporation
  • Lenzing
  • GS Coverting
  • Albaad Massuot
  • Pigeon
  • Oji Holdings
  • Hengan Group
  • Tongling Jieya
  • Vinda Group

  • Wet Tissues and Wipes Market Types:

  • Common Type
  • Sanitary Type
  • Antiseptic Type

    Wet Tissues and Wipes Market Applications:

  • Baby Use
  • Women Use
  • Other Body Use
  • Product Use
  • Other Use

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Wet Tissues and Wipes capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Wet Tissues and Wipes manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The industry concentration is not high; there are hundreds of manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
  • Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., E.U. and Japan, The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Kimberly-Clark and P&G have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to E.U., Rockline Industries has become as a global leader. In Japan, Pigeon leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Guangdong and Fujian province.
  • The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 26%, followed by EU with 29% in 2015. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 8.9%.
  • We tend to believe this industry is still in a fast growing stage, and the consumption increasing rate will still maintain a relatively high level.
  • The worldwide market for Wet Tissues and Wipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 23500 million US$ in 2024, from 14800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Wet Tissues and Wipes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

    TOC of Wet Tissues and Wipes Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Production

    2.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Wet Tissues and Wipes Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Revenue by Type

    6.3 Wet Tissues and Wipes Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Wet Tissues and Wipes

    8.3 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Description

    Continued..

