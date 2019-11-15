Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market 2019 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Research Report by Market Reports World

“Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.
Short Details of Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Report – A wetting agent is a chemical compound that reduces the surface tension of a liquid. The surface tension of a liquid is the tendency of the molecules of a liquid to bond together and is determined by the strength of the bonds between the liquids molecules. A wetting agent stretches these bonds and decreases the tendency of molecules to hold together, which allows the liquid to spread more easily across any solid surface.A substance added-typically in small quantities-to a liquid in order to reduce its surface tension and allow solids to be more completely wet by the liquid. A variety of wetting agent used in the manufacture of printing inks is called a dispersing agent. Wetting agents are also an important ingredient of offset press fountain solutions so as to increase the solutions ability to rapidly form a thin, continuous film. In many fountain solutions, alcohol or substances called surfactants are added as wetting agents.
Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks market competition by top manufacturers
- BYK
- DIC
- Air products
- Evonik TEGO
- Ashland
- Dow Chemical Company
- BASF
- Dow Corning
- Elementis
- Silcona
- LEVACO Chemicals
- Sannopco
- Huntsman Corporation
- Momentive Specialty Chemicalsï¼Lawterï¼
- Munzing Corporation
- Heistman
- Onist Chem
- Tianjin Surfychem
- Anhui Xoanons Chemical
- Silok
- Baihua Chemical
- Tech Polymer
- Shanghai Yuling Chemical
The Scope of the Report:
The wetting agent for printing inks industry concentration is high; there are less manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from USA, European and Japan.
In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and USA. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry.
Many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too, such as Elementis. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.
The worldwide market for Wetting Agent for Printing Inks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Wetting Agent for Printing Inks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Wetting Agent for Printing Inks by Country
5.1 North America Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8 South America Wetting Agent for Printing Inks by Country
8.1 South America Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Wetting Agent for Printing Inks by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
11 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Wetting Agent for Printing Inks Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
