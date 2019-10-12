 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia etc.)

Wheat

Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) industry. Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Wheat protein (wheat gluten), another name is vital wheat gluten, is a kind of natural protein which derived from wheat or wheat flour. Wheat protein is a kind of insoluble functional protein, with unique visco-elastic properties, resulting from the balance between elasticity (linked to glutenin content) and extensibility (linked to gliadin content). At present, wheat protein is mainly used in food and animal feed and other fields.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Tereos
  • Manildra
  • Roquette (FR)
  • MGP Ingredients
  • CropEnergies and many more

    Scope of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Report:

  • Wheat gluten is the natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. In its freshly extracted wet form, it is known as gum gluten which free-flowing powder of high protein content and bland taste. Wheat gluten has characteristics including strong hydroscopicity, viscoelasticity, extensibility, adhesion thermosetting property and liposuction emulsification. It can be used in a wide variety of applications including milling, bakery products, meats, pasta, breadings etc. Downstream customers include: Bimbo, Diosna, Kraft Foods, Mars, Heinz etc.
  • The global production of wheat gluten will reach 1270 K MT by the end of year 2015. There are many wheat gluten manufacturers in Europe. The production of wheat gluten reaches 397 K MT in 2015 from 319 K MT in 2010 in Europe. Tereos, Roquette (FR) and CropEnergies are leading manufacturers in Europe.
  • The worldwide market for Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Optimal Grade Product
  • Sub-optimal Grade Product
  • General Grade Product

    Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Food
  • Animal Feed
  • Others

    Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

