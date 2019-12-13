Wheat Starch Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Global “Wheat Starch Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Wheat Starch market size.

About Wheat Starch:

Wheat starch is a powder produced by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. Wheat starch is used as a thickening agent and stabilizer in gravies and processed foods. It is also used as an ingredient in food sweeteners, such as glucose syrup, malotdextrins and dextrose.

Top Key Players of Wheat Starch Market:

anildra

Tereos

Roquette

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

ADM

J?ckering-Group

Crespel & Deiters

Sedamyl

Kroener Staerke

Molinos Juan Semino

Shandong Qufeng

Anhui Ruifuxiang

Zhangjiagang Hengfeng

Major Types covered in the Wheat Starch Market report are:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade Major Applications covered in the Wheat Starch Market report are:

Papermaking Application

Textile Application

Petroleum Application

Food Application

Others Scope of Wheat Starch Market:

Currently, there are many wheat starch producing companies in the world. The main players are Manildra, Tereos, Roquette, Cargill, MGP Ingredients and ADM. The global sales of wheat starch will increase to 1690 K MT in 2018 from 1406 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.75%.

In consumption market, Europe is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, it occupied 50.03% of the global consumption volume in total.

Wheat starch has two grades, which include industrial grade and food grade. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With advantages of wheat starch, the downstream application industries will need more wheat starch products. So, wheat starch has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Wheat Starch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.