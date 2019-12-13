 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wheat Starch Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Wheat Starch

GlobalWheat Starch Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Wheat Starch market size.

About Wheat Starch:

Wheat starch is a powder produced by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. Wheat starch is used as a thickening agent and stabilizer in gravies and processed foods. It is also used as an ingredient in food sweeteners, such as glucose syrup, malotdextrins and dextrose.

Top Key Players of Wheat Starch Market:

  • anildra
  • Tereos
  • Roquette
  • Cargill
  • MGP Ingredients
  • ADM
  • J?ckering-Group
  • Crespel & Deiters
  • Sedamyl
  • Kroener Staerke
  • Molinos Juan Semino
  • Shandong Qufeng
  • Anhui Ruifuxiang
  • Zhangjiagang Hengfeng

    Major Types covered in the Wheat Starch Market report are:

  • Industrial Grade
  • Food Grade

    Major Applications covered in the Wheat Starch Market report are:

  • Papermaking Application
  • Textile Application
  • Petroleum Application
  • Food Application
  • Others

    Scope of Wheat Starch Market:

  • Currently, there are many wheat starch producing companies in the world. The main players are Manildra, Tereos, Roquette, Cargill, MGP Ingredients and ADM. The global sales of wheat starch will increase to 1690 K MT in 2018 from 1406 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.75%.
  • In consumption market, Europe is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, it occupied 50.03% of the global consumption volume in total.
  • Wheat starch has two grades, which include industrial grade and food grade. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With advantages of wheat starch, the downstream application industries will need more wheat starch products. So, wheat starch has a huge market potential in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Wheat Starch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Wheat Starch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Wheat Starch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wheat Starch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wheat Starch in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Wheat Starch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Wheat Starch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Wheat Starch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wheat Starch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Wheat Starch Market Report pages: 116

