Wheat Starch Market 2019 | Growth Analysis by Top Manufacturers Sales, Consumption Volume, Cost Structures Forecast 2024

Wheat starch is a powder produced by removing the proteins, including gluten, from wheat flour. Wheat starch is used as a thickening agent and stabilizer in gravies and processed foods. It is also used as an ingredient in food sweeteners, such as glucose syrup, malotdextrins and dextrose.

Manildra

Tereos

Roquette

Cargill

Currently, there are many wheat starch producing companies in the world. The main players are Manildra, Tereos, Roquette, Cargill, MGP Ingredients and ADM. The global sales of wheat starch will increase to 1690 K MT in 2018 from 1406 K MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.75%.

In consumption market, Europe is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, it occupied 50.03% of the global consumption volume in total.

Wheat starch has two grades, which include industrial grade and food grade. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With advantages of wheat starch, the downstream application industries will need more wheat starch products. So, wheat starch has a huge market potential in the future.

Industrial Grade

Papermaking Application

Textile Application

Petroleum Application

Food Application