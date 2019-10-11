Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global “Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Market” 2019 – 2025 report includes an in-depth analysis of the global Wheel and Tire Service Equipment market for the present as well as forecast period. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Wheel and Tire Service Equipment market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the Wheel and Tire Service Equipment market.

About Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Market:

Aging vehicles, growing annual mileage and retaining patterns in vehicle owners are creating recurring demand for advanced wheel and tire service equipment.

On the basis of equipment type, wheel alignment systems are likely to gain lions share of the market by 2025-end, in terms of value. This is mainly because of penetration of computerized wheel alignment systems, which are completely automatic, highly accurate, precise and quick in operation.

In 2019, the market size of Wheel and Tire Service Equipment is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wheel and Tire Service Equipment. This report studies the global market size of Wheel and Tire Service Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Wheel and Tire Service Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Corghi

Boston Garage Equipment

Aro Equipments

Snap-on

MAHA Mechanical Engineering

Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment

Zhongda Group

Sarveshwari Technologies Limited (SARV)

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Wheel Alignment System

Wheel Balancer

Tire Inflator

Tire Changer Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Market Report Segmented by Application:

Two Wheelers

Light Vehicles