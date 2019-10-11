Wheel Balancer Market 2019 Analysis by Growth Factors, New Opportunities and Future Scope by 2024

Wheel Balancer Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Wheel Balancer market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Wheel Balancer market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Wheel balancer is a device which can minimize the centrifugal force and the abnormal wear and tear of vehicle wheels. Wheel dynamic balance refers to the varying degrees centrifugal force in each direction when the wheel rotates. When dynamic balance the state is not good, centrifugal force of one direction is too large or too small, thus affecting the quality of, and it can easily cause a puncture or accidents after the tire mounted to the car. Therefore before the tires leave the factory or when repair and maintenance, wheel dynamic balance test should be carried out. And the testing tool is wheel balancer.

This report analyzed wheel balancer in three major forms which are car, truck and motorcycle wheel balancers.

At present, in developed countries, the wheel balancer industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.Many big name brands has transfer their production to the original equipment manufacturer in China.Wth the growth of China labor cost,it will be a mainstream trend to transfer to other low labor cost countries in Asia region.

Chinas wheel balancer industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved at currently and China has become the largest production and consumption country of automobile, but most of the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end wheel balancer product. Wheel Balancer is a labor intensive industry.The famous brand in China,like DALIQIBAO, Bright and Taida all produce wheel balancer product for foreign big name brand,like Atlas(US), Ranger(US),ATH(Germany),etc.All other Chinese manufacturers buy the majority of their component parts from dozens of small Chinese factories and assemble these component parts to produce their tire changers and wheel balancers.

The worldwide market for Wheel Balancer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Below 15 inches or less

15 inches to 24 inches

Above 24 inches Wheel Balancer Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

4S Shop

Repair Shop

Motor Vehicle Manufacturers