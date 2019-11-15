Wheel Weight Market 2019: Expected to Demand Drivers, Size and Growth Stimulators Likely to Increase During the Forecast 2025

Global “Wheel Weight Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Wheel Weight market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

Wheel Weight Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

WEGMANN

Plombco

TOHO KOGYO

Hennessy

Shengshi Weiye

3M

Trax JH Ltd

Baolong

Jiangyin Yinxinde

Holman

HEBEI XST

Alpha Autoparts

About Wheel Weight Market: Wheel Weight also referred to as tire balance, describes the distribution of mass within an automobile tire or the entire wheel (including the rim) to which it is attached.The global average price of Wheel Weight is in the decreasing trend, from 122 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 108 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Wheel Weight includes Clip-On Wheel Weights and the Adhesive Wheel Weights, and the proportion of Adhesive Wheel Weights in 2016 is about 50.93%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26.84% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.90%. Global Wheel Weight market size will reach 690 million US$ by 2025, from 630 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wheel Weight.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Wheel Weight Market by Types:

Clip-On Type