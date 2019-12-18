Whey Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “Whey Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Whey market size.

About Whey:

Whey is the watery liquid that remains after the coagulation of the casein proteins in cheese making. Whey contains most of the lactose and about 20% of the protein in milk. It is mainly consisted of lactose, proteins and minerals.

Top Key Players of Whey Market:

Euroserum(FR)

FrieslandCampina(NL)

Lactalis Ingredients(FR)

Hilmar Cheese Company(US)

DMK(DK)

Arla Foods(DK)

Fonterra(NZ)

Volac(UK)

Leprino Foods Company(US)

Saputo Ingredients(US)

Davisco Foods(US)

Agropur(US)

Glanbia Nutritionals(UK)

Devondale Murray Goulburn(AU)

Swiss Valley Farms(CH)

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf(DE)

Valio(FL)

Bongrain Group(FR)

Associated Milk Producers(US)

Carbery(UK)

Land OLakes(US)

Brewster Cheese Company(CH)

MILEI(DE)

Dairygold Co-Operative Society(UK)

DOC Kaas(NL)

Acid whey

Sweet whey

Demineralized whey

Non-Demineralized whey Major Applications covered in the Whey Market report are:

Pharma

Nutrition

Health care

Personal care

Food

Feed Scope of Whey Market:

The technical barriers of whey are low, and the whey market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world close to the milk and cheese manufacturing bases; the main milk and cheese producers are distributed in USA, Europe, and New Zealand, such as European producers like Euroserum FrieslandCampina and Lactalis Ingredients etc., Hilmar Cheese Company Leprino Foods Company and Saputo Ingredients etc. from USA, and Fonterra from New Zealand.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are health awareness and household income. With the improvement of peoples awareness of health and household income, the increased consumption of whey is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Whey industry will usher in a huge growth space.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. A significant growth opportunity is attracting more manufacturers to enter the industry. The Competition in Whey market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Whey is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 109400 million US$ in 2024, from 86200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.