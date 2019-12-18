 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Whey Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Whey

GlobalWhey Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Whey market size.

About Whey:

Whey is the watery liquid that remains after the coagulation of the casein proteins in cheese making. Whey contains most of the lactose and about 20% of the protein in milk. It is mainly consisted of lactose, proteins and minerals.

Top Key Players of Whey Market:

  • Euroserum(FR)
  • FrieslandCampina(NL)
  • Lactalis Ingredients(FR)
  • Hilmar Cheese Company(US)
  • DMK(DK)
  • Arla Foods(DK)
  • Fonterra(NZ)
  • Volac(UK)
  • Leprino Foods Company(US)
  • Saputo Ingredients(US)
  • Davisco Foods(US)
  • Agropur(US)
  • Glanbia Nutritionals(UK)
  • Devondale Murray Goulburn(AU)
  • Swiss Valley Farms(CH)
  • Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf(DE)
  • Valio(FL)
  • Bongrain Group(FR)
  • Associated Milk Producers(US)
  • Carbery(UK)
  • Land OLakes(US)
  • Brewster Cheese Company(CH)
  • MILEI(DE)
  • Dairygold Co-Operative Society(UK)
  • DOC Kaas(NL)

    Major Types covered in the Whey Market report are:

  • Acid whey
  • Sweet whey
  • Demineralized whey
  • Non-Demineralized whey

    Major Applications covered in the Whey Market report are:

  • Pharma
  • Nutrition
  • Health care
  • Personal care
  • Food
  • Feed

    Scope of Whey Market:

  • The technical barriers of whey are low, and the whey market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world close to the milk and cheese manufacturing bases; the main milk and cheese producers are distributed in USA, Europe, and New Zealand, such as European producers like Euroserum FrieslandCampina and Lactalis Ingredients etc., Hilmar Cheese Company Leprino Foods Company and Saputo Ingredients etc. from USA, and Fonterra from New Zealand.
  • The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are health awareness and household income. With the improvement of peoples awareness of health and household income, the increased consumption of whey is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Whey industry will usher in a huge growth space.
  • There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. A significant growth opportunity is attracting more manufacturers to enter the industry. The Competition in Whey market will become more intense.
  • The worldwide market for Whey is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 109400 million US$ in 2024, from 86200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Whey in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Whey product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Whey, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Whey in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Whey competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Whey breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Whey market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Whey sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Whey Market Report pages: 136

    1 Whey Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Whey by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Whey Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Whey Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Whey Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Whey Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Whey Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Whey Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Whey Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Whey Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.