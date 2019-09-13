White Board Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global “White Board Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. White Board Market also studies the global White Board market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About White Board:

A whiteboard (also known by the terms marker board, dry-erase board, wipe board, dry-wipe board, pen-board, and the misnomer [citation needed] grease board) is any glossy, usually white surface for nonpermanent markings.

White Board Market by Manufactures:

Metroplan

GMi Companies

Quartet

Luxor

Bi-silque

Neoplex

Umajirushi

Deli

Canadian Blackboard

Lanbeisite

XIESK

Keda

Shandong Fangyuan

Foshan Yakudo

Whitemark

Zhengzhou Aucs

Melamine Whiteboard

Porcelain Whiteboard

Glass Whiteboard White Board Market Applications:

Schools

Office

Household

For industry structure analysis, the White Board industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Some producers don’t have its own brand and do the OEM. The top 5 producers account for about 22% of the sales market.

The production of White Board increases from 2145K Units in 2012 to 2565 K Units in 2016, with CAGR 4.57%.

For forecast, the global White Board revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2-3%, and a little higher speed in Asia-Pacific. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of White Board. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for White Board is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.