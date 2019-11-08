 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market 2019 Overview, Demand, Size, Growth and Forecast 2025- Worldwide Analysis

November 8, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market” by analysing various key segments of this Whole Grain and High Fiber Food market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Whole Grain and High Fiber Food market competitors.

Regions covered in the Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market: 

Grains are the excellent source of nutrients and dietary fiber which help in improved weight maintenance, control blood cholesterol, reducing the risk of stroke, heart diseases, and asthmaWith the increase in the health concern worldwide, manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative food products that can aid in maintaining the healthy diet. Eating grains daily will improve the functioning of immune system, preventing from gastrointestinal diseases and other diseases. Half of the grains market is composed of the whole grain market.Rich dietary fibers are gaining attraction in the functional food industry such as many beverages fortified with soluble high rich fibers. According to U.S. Dietary Guidelines, American population eats more whole grain compared to other countries which eventually provides an opportunity for key players to enhance their market share through frequent launch of innovative products.The global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market:

  • Allied Bakeries (UK)
  • Ardent Mills (USA)
  • Back to Nature Foods
  • BENEO
  • Bobâs Red Mill Natural Foods (USA)
  • Britannia
  • Cargill
  • Cereal Ingredients
  • Creafill Fibers
  • Flowers Foods
  • Food For Life Baking
  • Frank Roberts & Sons
  • General Mills
  • Grain Millers
  • Grupo Bimbo
  • Harry-Brot
  • Hodgson Mill

    Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market by Applications:

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Online/E-Commerce
  • Independent Retail Outlets
  • Others

    Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market by Types:

  • High Fiber Foods
  • Soluble Foods
  • Insoluble Foods

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue by Product
    4.3 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by Product
    6.3 North America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by Product
    7.3 Europe Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Whole Grain and High Fiber Food by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Forecast
    12.5 Europe Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

