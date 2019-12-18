Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size by 2020-2024: Global Industry Top Developments

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Wi-Fi Analytics industry market by CAGR, Key players and regions. This report also displays the market size, production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, cost, market share, types, applications, and influencing factors of the Wi-Fi Analytics Market. Wi-Fi Analytics Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analysed in this report.

Wi-Fi Analytics market report covers the factors impacting on market, market share analysis, price trend analysis, product benchmarking, and company profiles. Wi-Fi Analytics market report segments the regions, which include in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Sales of Wi-Fi Analytics on the basis of each region for each year is analysed in the report.

Several factors such as the rising competition between online and offline retail businesses, increasing significance of data analytics in brick-and-mortar businesses, and penetration of mobile devices are driving the market growth. The adoption of Wi-Fi analytics solutions and services is high in the verticals, such as retail, hospitality, sports and leisure, and healthcare; this as boosted the growth of the market.

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Breakdown:

Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Top Manufacturers:

Cisco Systems, Skyfii, Purple, July Systems, Zebra Technologies, Euclid, Cloud4wi, Fortinet, Ruckus Wireless, Yelp

By Component

Solutions, Services,

By Application

Footfall analytics, Customer engagement, Customer Experience Management (CEM), Customer loyalty management, Customer analytics

By Deployment Type

On-premises, Cloud,

By Location Type

Indoor location, Outdoor location,

By Vertical

Retail , Hospitality, Sports and leisure, Healthcare, Transportation, Others (Government and education),

What the Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report Offers:

In-depth understanding of Wi-Fi Analytics trends since 2014

Support you to display competitors export or import activities

Competitions by types, applications

Help you to analyze the Wi-Fi Analytics market trend and grab the opportunities

Key player’s profiles and sales data

Production and sales market analysis by regions

Upstream and downstream analysis

Wi-Fi Analytics market forecast (2019-2024)

Wi-Fi Analytics market report is outcome of comprehensive primary and secondary research accepted by analysts having years of experience in the Wi-Fi Analytics industry. All the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry have been covered and the collected information has been examined and accessible in the form of easily understandable charts, graphs and tables.

