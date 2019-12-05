Wi-Fi Booster Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Secondly, global Wi-Fi Booster Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Wi-Fi Booster market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

A Wi-Fi booster is used to extend the existing signal which helps to improve Wi-Fi coverage. The Wi-Fi booster helps to quickly create a wireless network or bridges the access points to extend the network. These boosters or extenders aid in combating low coverage by increasing the signal saturation and also help by optimizing the network. Wi-Fi boosters are simple to set up and are easily handled. WiFi boosters help to achieve the maximum signal and enable the efficient working of smart devices connected with these boosters. The boosters or signal extenders can be widely used in residential or commercial spaces among others.

The global Wi-Fi booster market has been witnessing huge growth over the last few years. Wi-Fi boosters provide high-speed connectivity to various smart devices at homes, offices, hotels and other locations such as railway stations, airport. WiFi boosters also provide opportunities for various industry players to come up with similar products, enabling enterprises to enhance their network infrastructure. These boosters strengthen the signal and provide ample coverage for smartphones, television, computers, and other connected devices.

The market has been divided into following component: types and region.

By component, the market is sub-segmented into solution and services.

By types, the market is sub-segmented into indoor and outdoor.

By region, the market is sub-segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Wi-Fi booster solutions are mainly available for users in residential and commercial spaces among others. The booster can also be upgraded to the modem or router with the help of a wireless antenna kit or satellite dish. It mainly works by increasing the incoming Wi-Fi signal, transmitting power, and may even boost the Internet speed. Wi-Fi booster works best in multi-story buildings or large premises such as apartments or residential homes. In residential spaces, these boosters are selected as per the customer requirement, depending on the area to be covered. The budget and specifications are also a few important concerns for the customers. Wi-Fi boosters exhibit excellent coverage and have a considerable signal reach from far corners of home or different floors, to even coverage of the yard providing robust, easy to access, and a reliable indoor signal. The global Wi-Fi booster market is expected to reach approximately USD 3,155.25 million by 2023, growing at the CAGR of 18.06% between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of Wi-Fi booster market include Netgear, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Ericsson, D-Link Corporation Inc., TP-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/global-wi-fi-booster-market-research-report-forecast-till-2023-11950208 Technologies Co., Ltd., Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.)

Global Wi-Fi Booster Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Wi-Fi Booster market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Wi-Fi Booster market based on Porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of Component, type, and Region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Wi-Fi Booster market

Target Audience

Wi-Fi booster manufacturing companies

Original equipment manufacturers

Wi-Fi booster providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Key Findings

The global Wi-Fi booster market is expected to reach USD 3,155.25 million by 2023

By component, solution sub-segment in the Wi-Fi booster market accounted for the largest market share in 2016. However, service is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 20.07% during the forecast period.

By type, outdoor sub-segment held the largest market share in 2016. However, indoor sub-segment is projected to grow with approximately 21.24% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global Wi-Fi Booster market followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific ranks third.

Regional and Country Analysis of Wi-Fi Booster Market Estimation and Forecast

The global Wi-Fi booster market is estimated to grow at a promising rate over the forecast period. North America is the leading region followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region which is estimated to show high growth over the forecast period. Increasing technological advancements and disposable income in the region is expected to drive the growth of Wi-Fi booster market in the region. However, concerns regarding the battery life of devices connected to Wi-Fi boosters can potentially hamper the market. The reports also cover country-level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Wi-Fi Booster Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Wi-Fi Booster Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Wi-Fi Booster market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Wi-Fi Booster market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Wi-Fi Booster market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Wi-Fi Booster market

To analyze opportunities in the Wi-Fi Booster market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Wi-Fi Booster market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Wi-Fi Booster Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Wi-Fi Booster trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Wi-Fi Booster Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Wi-Fi Booster Market

Wi-Fi Booster Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023.

