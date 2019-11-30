 Press "Enter" to skip to content

WiFi Test Equipment Market 2019 Product Category, Application and Specification

By Joann Wilson on November 30, 2019

WiFi Test Equipment

Global “WiFi Test Equipment Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The WiFi Test Equipment Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of WiFi Test Equipment:

This report studies the WiFi Test Equipment market, WiFi Test Equipment is built for the front-line IT responders dispatched to the complaints of: The Wi-Fi is not working or the Internet is down. The WiFi Test Equipment provides fast, simple, and accurate isolation and troubleshooting, thereby reducing the time to resolution of wireless issues.

WiFi Test Equipment Market Manufactures: 

  • Teradyne(LitePoint)
  • ROHDE&SCHWARZ
  • Anritsu Electric Corporation
  • Spirent
  • NETSCOUT
  • National Instruments
  • Greenlee
  • Viavi
  • TESCOM
  • Dycon
  • Vonaq Ltd
  • Trilithic IncFigure

    Major Classification:

  • Desktop WiFi Test Equipment
  • Handheld WiFi Test Equipment

    Major Applications:

  • Household
  • Commercial

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Teradyne(LitePoint), ROHDE&SCHWARZ, Anritsu Electric Corporation, Spirent, NETSCOUT, National Instruments, Greenlee , Viavi, TESCOM Co.,LTD., Dycon , Vonaq Ltd ,Trilithic Inc and so on. The production value of WiFi Test Equipment is about 589.7 Million USD in 2016.
  • North America is the largest production of WiFi Test Equipment, with a production value market share nearly 40% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for WiFi Test Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the WiFi Test Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

