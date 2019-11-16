Wind Turbine Bearings Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

Bearings are machine elements used to reduce energy loss caused by friction in the rotary parts of a broad range of equipment and machinery.The onshore wind power generation sector dominated the global wind turbine bearing market and will retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Onshore wind turbines account for the majority share of the global cumulative installed wind capacity. The wind turbine gear bearings market for onshore applications can be calculated through the number of onshore wind installations coming online each year. China accounts for the largest number of onshore wind installations and is the largest consumer of wind turbine bearings across the globe.Geographically, APAC held the largest wind turbine bearing market share and will continue to dominate the global market over the next few years. China, India, Japan, Pakistan, and South Korea are the major revenue contributing countries to the wind turbine bearings market in the APAC region. Factors such as the presence of wind turbine component manufacturers and an increased focus on renewable technology are driving the overall market growth in the region.The global Wind Turbine Bearings market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

SKF

Dalian Metallurgical Bearing

Timken

TMB

ZWZ

Liebherr

NSK

NTN Bearing

Rollix

Rothe Erde

Schaeffler Group

Kaydon Corporation

ZYS Luoyang LYC Bearing

Zhejiang Tianma Bearing

Xibei Bearing

Regions covered in the Wind Turbine Bearings Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Wind Turbine Bearings Market by Applications:

On-shore

Off-shore Wind Turbine Bearings Market by Types:

Slewing Ring Bearings