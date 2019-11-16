 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wind Turbine Bearings Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Global “Wind Turbine Bearings Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Wind Turbine Bearings Market. The Wind Turbine Bearings Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Wind Turbine Bearings Market: 

Bearings are machine elements used to reduce energy loss caused by friction in the rotary parts of a broad range of equipment and machinery.The onshore wind power generation sector dominated the global wind turbine bearing market and will retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Onshore wind turbines account for the majority share of the global cumulative installed wind capacity. The wind turbine gear bearings market for onshore applications can be calculated through the number of onshore wind installations coming online each year. China accounts for the largest number of onshore wind installations and is the largest consumer of wind turbine bearings across the globe.Geographically, APAC held the largest wind turbine bearing market share and will continue to dominate the global market over the next few years. China, India, Japan, Pakistan, and South Korea are the major revenue contributing countries to the wind turbine bearings market in the APAC region. Factors such as the presence of wind turbine component manufacturers and an increased focus on renewable technology are driving the overall market growth in the region.The global Wind Turbine Bearings market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Wind Turbine Bearings Market:

  • SKF
  • Dalian Metallurgical Bearing
  • Timken
  • TMB
  • ZWZ
  • Liebherr
  • NSK
  • NTN Bearing
  • Rollix
  • Rothe Erde
  • Schaeffler Group
  • Kaydon Corporation
  • ZYS Luoyang LYC Bearing
  • Zhejiang Tianma Bearing
  • Xibei Bearing

    Regions covered in the Wind Turbine Bearings Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Wind Turbine Bearings Market by Applications:

  • On-shore
  • Off-shore

    Wind Turbine Bearings Market by Types:

  • Slewing Ring Bearings
  • Spherical Roller Bearings

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Wind Turbine Bearings Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Wind Turbine Bearings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Wind Turbine Bearings Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wind Turbine Bearings Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue by Product
    4.3 Wind Turbine Bearings Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Wind Turbine Bearings by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Wind Turbine Bearings Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Wind Turbine Bearings by Product
    6.3 North America Wind Turbine Bearings by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Wind Turbine Bearings by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Wind Turbine Bearings Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Wind Turbine Bearings by Product
    7.3 Europe Wind Turbine Bearings by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Bearings by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Bearings Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Bearings by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Bearings by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Wind Turbine Bearings by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Wind Turbine Bearings Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Wind Turbine Bearings by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Wind Turbine Bearings by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Bearings by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Bearings Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Bearings by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Bearings by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Wind Turbine Bearings Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Wind Turbine Bearings Forecast
    12.5 Europe Wind Turbine Bearings Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Bearings Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Wind Turbine Bearings Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Bearings Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

