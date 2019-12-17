 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wind Turbine Bearings Market Size, Key Developments, Major Market Dynamics and Future Outlook 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Wind Turbine Bearings

Global “Wind Turbine Bearings Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Wind Turbine Bearings market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Wind Turbine Bearings Market: 

Bearings are machine elements used to reduce energy loss caused by friction in the rotary parts of a broad range of equipment and machinery.
The onshore wind power generation sector dominated the global wind turbine bearing market and will retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Onshore wind turbines account for the majority share of the global cumulative installed wind capacity. The wind turbine gear bearings market for onshore applications can be calculated through the number of onshore wind installations coming online each year. China accounts for the largest number of onshore wind installations and is the largest consumer of wind turbine bearings across the globe.
Geographically, APAC held the largest wind turbine bearing market share and will continue to dominate the global market over the next few years. China, India, Japan, Pakistan, and South Korea are the major revenue contributing countries to the wind turbine bearings market in the APAC region. Factors such as the presence of wind turbine component manufacturers and an increased focus on renewable technology are driving the overall market growth in the region.
The Wind Turbine Bearings market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wind Turbine Bearings.

Top Key Manufacturers in Wind Turbine Bearings Market:

  • SKF
  • Dalian Metallurgical Bearing
  • Timken
  • TMB
  • ZWZ
  • Liebherr
  • NSK
  • NTN Bearing
  • Rollix
  • Rothe Erde
  • Schaeffler Group
  • Kaydon Corporation
  • ZYS Luoyang LYC Bearing
  • Zhejiang Tianma Bearing
  • Xibei Bearing

    Regions Covered in the Wind Turbine Bearings Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • On-shore
  • Off-shore

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Slewing Ring Bearings
  • Spherical Roller Bearings

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Wind Turbine Bearings Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Wind Turbine Bearings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Wind Turbine Bearings Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wind Turbine Bearings Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue by Product
    4.3 Wind Turbine Bearings Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Wind Turbine Bearings Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Wind Turbine Bearings Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Wind Turbine Bearings Forecast
    12.5 Europe Wind Turbine Bearings Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Bearings Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Wind Turbine Bearings Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Bearings Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Wind Turbine Bearings Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

