Wind Turbine Blade Market Report 2019: Competition, Concentration Rate, Production Status and Outlook and Future Predictions

The report shows positive growth in “Wind Turbine Blade Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Wind Turbine Blade industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Wind Turbine Blade Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Wind turbine blade is mounted on the wind turbine. Most wind turbines have three blades, though there are some with two blades. Blades are generally 30 to 50 meters (100 to 165 feet) long, with the most common sizes around 40 meters (130 feet). Longer blades are being designed and tested. Blade weights vary, depending on the design and materialsa 40 meter LM Glasfiber blade for a 1.5 MW turbine weighs 5,780 kg (6.4 tons) and one for a 2.0 MW turbine weighs 6,290 kg (6.9 tons).

Some top manufacturers in Wind Turbine Blade Market: –

LM Wind Power

Vestas

Enercon

Tecsis

Gamesa and many more Scope of the Report:

The wind power generation industry has grown rapidly and expanded worldwide in recent years to meet high global demand for clean electricity. In addition, from 2008 to 2014, the cumulative global power generating capacity of wind turbine installations in GWs increased by more than three times. Wind energy is now used in over 80 countries, 24 of which have more than 1 GW installed. The rapid growth in the wind power generation industry has been driven by population growth and the associated increase in electricity demand, widespread emphasis on expanded use of renewable energy and water resource management, the increasing effectiveness and cost- competitiveness of wind energy and accelerated urbanization in developing countries, among other factors.Rapid development of global wind energy stimulates the wind turbine blade market as well. Global wind turbine blade production increased from 60155 Units in 2013 to 80972 Units in 2015 with the GACR of 16.02%.The development of larger wind turbines and recent improvements in wind blade design, materials and manufacturing technology have significantly increased the power generating capacity of wind turbines. Today, wind blades are typically composed of advanced, high-strength, lightweight and durable composite materials. In addition, longer wind blades, which allow for a larger area of wind to be swept by the wind blades, coupled with taller towers, results in greater energy capture and reduces the overall cost of wind energy.According to the wind turbine, the blades can be divided into the 1.5 MW, 2.0 WM, 3.0 WM, 5.0 WM and so on. The size of blades has positive correlation with the powder of turbines. Blades manufacturers are keen on their blade technology innovation, no matter from the size or the key raw materials.With the promising market of wind energy, more and more Companies have entered in the wind turbine field in the recent few years. However, LM Wind Power, Vestas, Enercon , Tecsis are still the leaders, when considering the technology and product performance. The four Companies accounted for about 22% production share in 2015.China has become the faster and the most promising market of wind turbine blade in the recent two years. As information revealed, in 2015, China accounted for about nearly half of wind energy new installed capacity in the world. It is predicted that the wind turbine blade market in China will become more intensified in the coming years, as more and more international Companies cast attention on the region.The worldwide market for Wind Turbine Blade is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

< 1.5 MW

1.5 MW

1.5-2.0 MW

2.0 MW

2.0-3.0 MW

3.0 MW

3.0-5.0 MW

?5.0 MW Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Energy

Plastics

Composites