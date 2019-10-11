 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wind Turbine Blade Market Report 2019: Competition, Concentration Rate, Production Status and Outlook and Future Predictions

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

Wind

The report shows positive growth in “Wind Turbine Blade Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Wind Turbine Blade industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Wind Turbine Blade Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Wind turbine blade is mounted on the wind turbine. Most wind turbines have three blades, though there are some with two blades. Blades are generally 30 to 50 meters (100 to 165 feet) long, with the most common sizes around 40 meters (130 feet). Longer blades are being designed and tested. Blade weights vary, depending on the design and materialsa 40 meter LM Glasfiber blade for a 1.5 MW turbine weighs 5,780 kg (6.4 tons) and one for a 2.0 MW turbine weighs 6,290 kg (6.9 tons).

Some top manufacturers in Wind Turbine Blade Market: –

  • LM Wind Power
  • Vestas
  • Enercon
  • Tecsis
  • Gamesa and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The wind power generation industry has grown rapidly and expanded worldwide in recent years to meet high global demand for clean electricity. In addition, from 2008 to 2014, the cumulative global power generating capacity of wind turbine installations in GWs increased by more than three times. Wind energy is now used in over 80 countries, 24 of which have more than 1 GW installed. The rapid growth in the wind power generation industry has been driven by population growth and the associated increase in electricity demand, widespread emphasis on expanded use of renewable energy and water resource management, the increasing effectiveness and cost- competitiveness of wind energy and accelerated urbanization in developing countries, among other factors.Rapid development of global wind energy stimulates the wind turbine blade market as well. Global wind turbine blade production increased from 60155 Units in 2013 to 80972 Units in 2015 with the GACR of 16.02%.The development of larger wind turbines and recent improvements in wind blade design, materials and manufacturing technology have significantly increased the power generating capacity of wind turbines. Today, wind blades are typically composed of advanced, high-strength, lightweight and durable composite materials. In addition, longer wind blades, which allow for a larger area of wind to be swept by the wind blades, coupled with taller towers, results in greater energy capture and reduces the overall cost of wind energy.According to the wind turbine, the blades can be divided into the 1.5 MW, 2.0 WM, 3.0 WM, 5.0 WM and so on. The size of blades has positive correlation with the powder of turbines. Blades manufacturers are keen on their blade technology innovation, no matter from the size or the key raw materials.With the promising market of wind energy, more and more Companies have entered in the wind turbine field in the recent few years. However, LM Wind Power, Vestas, Enercon , Tecsis are still the leaders, when considering the technology and product performance. The four Companies accounted for about 22% production share in 2015.China has become the faster and the most promising market of wind turbine blade in the recent two years. As information revealed, in 2015, China accounted for about nearly half of wind energy new installed capacity in the world. It is predicted that the wind turbine blade market in China will become more intensified in the coming years, as more and more international Companies cast attention on the region.The worldwide market for Wind Turbine Blade is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • < 1.5 MW
  • 1.5 MW
  • 1.5-2.0 MW
  • 2.0 MW
  • 2.0-3.0 MW
  • 3.0 MW
  • 3.0-5.0 MW
  • ?5.0 MW

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Energy
  • Plastics
  • Composites
  • Other

    Wind Turbine Blade Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wind Turbine Blade market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Wind Turbine Blade Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Wind Turbine Blade, with sales, revenue, and price of Wind Turbine Blade, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wind Turbine Blade, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Wind Turbine Blade market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wind Turbine Blade sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Wind Turbine Blade report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Wind Turbine Blade market players.

