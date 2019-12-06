 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wind Turbine Blade Market – Size | Share, Trends, Revenue, Statistics, Key Companies by Regions and Forecast Analysis till 2019-2025

By Joann Wilson on December 6, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Wind Turbine Blade Market” by analysing various key segments of this Wind Turbine Blade market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Wind Turbine Blade market competitors.

Regions covered in the Wind Turbine Blade Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Wind Turbine Blade Market: 

The Wind Turbine Blade market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wind Turbine Blade.

Top Key Manufacturers in Wind Turbine Blade Market:

  • LM Wind Power
  • Vestas
  • Enercon
  • Tecsis
  • Gamesa
  • Suzlon
  • TPI Composites
  • Siemens
  • GE Wind
  • CARBON ROTEC
  • Acciona
  • Inox Wind
  • Zhongfu Lianzhong
  • Avic
  • Sinoma
  • TMT
  • New United
  • United Power
  • Mingyang
  • XEMC New Energy

    Wind Turbine Blade Market by Applications:

  • Electric Equipment
  • Generator
  • Other

    Wind Turbine Blade Market by Types:

  • Pointed
  • Flat
  • Hook

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Wind Turbine Blade Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Wind Turbine Blade Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Wind Turbine Blade Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Wind Turbine Blade Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Wind Turbine Blade Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Wind Turbine Blade Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Wind Turbine Blade Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Wind Turbine Blade Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Wind Turbine Blade Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Wind Turbine Blade Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wind Turbine Blade Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Revenue by Product
    4.3 Wind Turbine Blade Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Wind Turbine Blade by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Wind Turbine Blade Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Wind Turbine Blade Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Wind Turbine Blade by Product
    6.3 North America Wind Turbine Blade by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Wind Turbine Blade by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Wind Turbine Blade Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Wind Turbine Blade Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Wind Turbine Blade by Product
    7.3 Europe Wind Turbine Blade by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Blade by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Blade Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Blade Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Blade by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Blade by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Wind Turbine Blade by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Wind Turbine Blade Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Wind Turbine Blade Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Wind Turbine Blade by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Wind Turbine Blade by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Blade by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Blade Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Blade Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Blade by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Blade by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Wind Turbine Blade Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Wind Turbine Blade Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Wind Turbine Blade Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Wind Turbine Blade Forecast
    12.5 Europe Wind Turbine Blade Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Blade Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Wind Turbine Blade Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Blade Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Wind Turbine Blade Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

