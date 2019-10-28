Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Forecast to 2025

Global “Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market” provides complete attention on major industry trends, drivers, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market data like share, size, key players, types and applications are also discussed in this report.

Aeryon Labs

Cyberhawk Innovations

Hexagon

Strat Aero

UpWind Solutions

AIRPIX

Aerialtronics

AeroVision Canada

AutoCopter

DJI

DroneView Technologies

Eagle Eye Solutions

HUVr

Intel

Microdrones

Monarch

Parrot

Pro-Drone

Romax Technology

Wind turbine inspection drones are unmanned aerial vehicles catering to the civilian segment of end-users. They are used to gather information and images of wind turbine blades, nacelles, and towers.According to the report, one driver in market is promotion of wind energy due to renewability. With an increased focus on sustainability and environmental conservation, there is an increased focus on green energy initiatives. Currently, there are over 900,000 wind turbines installed globally. Some countries like Denmark meet all their energy needs using wind power. As wind energy is increasingly favored due to its renewability over alternatives such as fossil fuels, the demand for maintenance services will also gain traction. In turn, more companies will switch to technologically advanced inspection services involving wind turbine inspection drones to detect regular deterioration and the pre-end-of-warranty condition of turbine parts. This is to ensure that energy generation is not uninterrupted, and there is a reduction in downtime arising from inspection and maintenance.The global Wind Turbine Inspection Drones market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Onshore

Offshore Wind Turbine Inspection Drones Market by Types:

Solutions