Wine/Beverage Cooler Market 2019 Research Analysis, Applications, Demands and Growth Forecast Report to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Wine/Beverage Cooler

GlobalWine/Beverage Cooler Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Wine/Beverage Cooler market size.

About Wine/Beverage Cooler:

Wine/beverage cooler is a type of cooler used for wine, beverage storage and cooling at home, in stores, in bars, etc.

Top Key Players of Wine/Beverage Cooler Market:

  • Haier
  • Vinotemp
  • NewAir
  • Eurodib
  • Magic Chef
  • KingsBottle
  • Avallon
  • Frigidaire
  • Whirlpool
  • GE
  • Allavino
  • Danby
  • EdgeStar

    Major Types covered in the Wine/Beverage Cooler Market report are:

  • Dual Zone
  • Single Zone

    Major Applications covered in the Wine/Beverage Cooler Market report are:

  • Home Use
  • Commercial Use
  • Other

    Scope of Wine/Beverage Cooler Market:

  • The USA sales volume of wine/beverage cooler increases to 1588 K Units in 2016 from 1812 K Units in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.6%. In 2016, the USA wine/beverage cooler market is led by The Midwest, capturing about 26% of USA wine/beverage cooler sales volume. The South is the second-largest region-wise market with 19% USA Share, followed by New England (17%).
  • Wine/beverage cooler downstream is wide and recently wine/beverage cooler has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Home Use, Commercial Use and Other Applications. In the USA, the wine/beverage cooler market is mainly driven by growing demand for Home Use which account for nearly 60% of total downstream consumption of wine/beverage cooler in USA in 2016.
  • Based on types of wine/beverage cooler available in the market, the report separates the market into single zone wine/beverage cooler, dual zone wine/beverage cooler. The market for single zone wine/beverage cooler accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.
  • According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, India, Mexico, etc, are the key source in the international market of wine/beverage cooler. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field to produce wine/beverage cooler at present.
  • At present, the major manufacturers of wine/beverage cooler are Haier, Vinotemp, NewAir, Eurodib, Magic Chef(MCA Corp), KingsBottle, Avallon, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, Allavino, Danby and EdgeStar, etc. The top five of them is holding about 50% sales market share in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Wine/Beverage Cooler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Wine/Beverage Cooler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Wine/Beverage Cooler product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wine/Beverage Cooler, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wine/Beverage Cooler in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Wine/Beverage Cooler competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Wine/Beverage Cooler breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Wine/Beverage Cooler market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wine/Beverage Cooler sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Report pages: 119

    1 Wine/Beverage Cooler Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Wine/Beverage Cooler by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Wine/Beverage Cooler Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Wine/Beverage Cooler Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Wine/Beverage Cooler Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Wine/Beverage Cooler Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Wine/Beverage Cooler Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

