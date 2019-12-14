 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Winter Tires Market Size Latest Report Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Dynamics

December 14, 2019

Winter Tires

Global “Winter Tires Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Winter Tires market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Winter Tires Market: 

Winter tires are designed to be used in cold weather and in snowy and icy pavements. These tires have a larger gap tread for increasing traction on snow and mud. Winter tires are an ideal fitment in regions having temperature below 45 F, thereby increasing their adoption in the automotive industry. The developments in rubber technologies have led to the development of studless winter tires.
Emerging trends in the market such as the increased use of bio-oils in the manufacturing process of tires would help to boost the growth in the light of demand for ecological tire manufacturing process. Orange oils, extracted from orange peels, are used in the process to help reduce the amount of petroleum used in tires. In addition, the tire market has also witnessed an increase in R&D investments. The use of nanotechnology is a recent invention used in the manufacture of tires. In addition, the demand of retreading of tires is increasing by a considerable rate. The retreading of tires helps to reduce the operating cost significantly in the aftermarket, as it helps to prevent the tires from a complete replacement, and thereby is a cost effective option. The casings can help to provide multiple life cycles, saving a significant amount especially for the fleet operators in the commercial vehicle market.
The Winter Tires market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Winter Tires.

Top Key Manufacturers in Winter Tires Market:

  • Michelin
  • Bridgestone
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber
  • Continental Aktiengesellschaft
  • Pirelli
  • The Yokohama Rubber
  • Sumitomo Rubber
  • Toyo Tire & Rubber
  • Hankook Tire
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber
  • Triangle Tyre
  • Nokian Tyres
  • Cheng Shin Rubber
  • Kumho Tire
  • N.V. Apollo Vredestein BeLux
  • Giti Tire
  • Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber
  • Nizhnekamskshina Joint Stock
  • Nankang Rubber Tire
  • Nexen Tire

    Regions Covered in the Winter Tires Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Passenger Car (PC)
  • Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
  • Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Performance
  • Studded
  • Non-Studded

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Winter Tires Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Winter Tires Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Winter Tires Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Winter Tires Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Winter Tires Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Winter Tires Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Winter Tires Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Winter Tires Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Winter Tires Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Winter Tires Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Winter Tires Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Winter Tires Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Winter Tires Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Winter Tires Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Winter Tires Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Winter Tires Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Winter Tires Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Winter Tires Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Winter Tires Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Winter Tires Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Winter Tires Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Winter Tires Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Winter Tires Revenue by Product
    4.3 Winter Tires Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Winter Tires Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Winter Tires Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Winter Tires Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Winter Tires Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Winter Tires Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Winter Tires Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Winter Tires Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Winter Tires Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Winter Tires Forecast
    12.5 Europe Winter Tires Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Winter Tires Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Winter Tires Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Winter Tires Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Winter Tires Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

