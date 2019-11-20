 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wiper Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Wiper Market” by analysing various key segments of this Wiper market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Wiper market competitors.

Regions covered in the Wiper Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Wiper Market: 

Wiper is a device used to remove rain, snow, ice and debris from a windscreen or windshield. Almost all motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, train locomotives, watercraft with a cabin and some aircraft, are equipped with such wipers, which are usually a legal requirement.North America is the largest consumption of Wiper, with a sales market share nearly 32.04% in 2015. The second place is West Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 17.08%. East Europe is another important consumption market of Wiper.In order to feed the changing technical requirements, wiper blade manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, high performance and high durability will be the technology trends of wiper.Global Wiper market size will reach 9030 million US$ by 2025, from 7370 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wiper.

Top Key Manufacturers in Wiper Market:

  • Valeo
  • Bosch
  • Denso
  • TRICO Products
  • Federal-Mogul
  • Mitsuba
  • Dongyang Mechatronics
  • KCW
  • AIDO
  • Gates
  • Hella KGaA Hueck
  • ITW
  • Sandolly
  • Guoyu
  • Lukasi
  • ICHIKOH
  • CAP
  • DOGA
  • Bosson
  • OSLV Italia
  • WEXCO Industries
  • AM Equipment
  • Xiamen Meto Auto Parts
  • B. Hepworth

    Wiper Market by Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Wiper Market by Types:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Continued…

