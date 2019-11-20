Wiper Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Wiper Market” by analysing various key segments of this Wiper market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Wiper market competitors.

Regions covered in the Wiper Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Wiper is a device used to remove rain, snow, ice and debris from a windscreen or windshield. Almost all motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, train locomotives, watercraft with a cabin and some aircraft, are equipped with such wipers, which are usually a legal requirement.North America is the largest consumption of Wiper, with a sales market share nearly 32.04% in 2015. The second place is West Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 17.08%. East Europe is another important consumption market of Wiper.In order to feed the changing technical requirements, wiper blade manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, high performance and high durability will be the technology trends of wiper.Global Wiper market size will reach 9030 million US$ by 2025, from 7370 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wiper.

Valeo

Bosch

Denso

TRICO Products

Federal-Mogul

Mitsuba

Dongyang Mechatronics

KCW

AIDO

Gates

Hella KGaA Hueck

ITW

Sandolly

Guoyu

Lukasi

ICHIKOH

CAP

DOGA

Bosson

OSLV Italia

WEXCO Industries

AM Equipment

Xiamen Meto Auto Parts

Wiper Market by Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Wiper Market by Types:

OEM