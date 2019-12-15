Wired Drill Pipe Market 2019 Research Report by Market Size, Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific) to 2025

Global “Wired Drill Pipe Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Wired Drill Pipe Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Wired Drill Pipe Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

IntelliServ (NOV)

Wired drill pipe (WDP) is conventional drill pipe modified to accommodate an inductive coil embedded in the secondary shoulder of both the pin and box end.

The growing oil & gas exploration around the world, with the continuous need of meticulous real time data from the wellbore, is driving the market for the Wired Drill Pipe.

The Wired Drill Pipe market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wired Drill Pipe. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Onshore

Offshore Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Electrical Conductors

Electrical Transmitters

Telemetry