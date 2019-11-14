Wireless Audio Market 2019-2024 Size, Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers

Global “Wireless Audio Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Wireless Audio in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Wireless Audio Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Apple(Beats)

LG

Bose

SAMSUNG(Harman)

Logitechï¼Jaybirdï¼

Plantronics

Sennheiser

Sonos

DEI

Vizio

Boston

Sony

Shure

VOXX

Philips

YAMAHA

Jabra

Amazon

Google The report provides a basic overview of the Wireless Audio industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Wireless Audio Market Types:

Sound Bar and Wireless Speakers

Wireless Headphones& Earphones

Wireless Microphone Wireless Audio Market Applications:

Consumer and Home

Commercial

Automotive

Consumer and Home

Commercial

Automotive

Others

With the wireless connectivity continues to remain an important feature of audio products, Wireless Audio industry grow quickly in recent years.

Currently

Wireless Audio industry has historically had a rapid growth driven primarily by growth in smartphone and tablet. Other driving factors include the development of Bluetooth and WIFI technology. Bluetooth and WIFI has become a basic functionality in audio products.

America is the largest region, larger than the next largest, the Asia Pacific region in 2016. Soundbars and wireless speaker which widely used in home accounted for approximately 45.98% of US shipments. The major brand of Wireless Audio in US market include Bose, Harman, Philips, Sennheiser Electronic, Apple, Sony, Shure, Vizio, VOXX, DEI, LogiTech, Boston Acoustics, Sonos, YAMAHA, Plantronics, Jabra, Amazon, Google and other brand. Their products are manufactured from the original design and contract manufacturers in Asia.

Meanwhile, with the growth of smartphone shipment in Asia, Wireless Audio will have a fast growth in Asia region, the ODMs may elect to manufacture their own products that are similar to original brand. It will increase the additional competition from this companies, principally located in or originating from the Asia Pacific region, which offer very low cost products, including products modeled on, direct copies of, or counterfeits products. It will lead to cause market pricing pressure, customer dissatisfaction and harm to reputation and brand name.

The worldwide market for Wireless Audio is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.