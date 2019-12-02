Wood Based Panel Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Wood Based Panel Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Wood Based Panel Market Research Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13851549

Wood-based panels are sheet materials that contain a significant proportion of wood in one of a variety of forms (strips, veneers, chips, strands or fibres).

Wood-based panels are sheet materials that contain a significant proportion of wood in different forms. When engaged in the industry, manufacturers should pay attention on the energy, technology as well as raw materials, which are key factors for the wood based panel industry.According to its different manufacturing technology, wood base panels can be divided into categories, such as PB, MDF, HDF, OSB, plywood and so on. Among those types, plywood accounts for the largest production proportion which was 32.65% in 2015.Wood based panel industry has low technology barrier, which result in large amounts of manufacturers distributing in the each corner of the world. However, when considering the major production base, China has become the largest producer of wood based panel undoubtedly. Chinaâs production was 293267 K Cubic Meter in 2015, holding the 49.55% share in the global market. North America is the follower, who contributed 13.99% production share in 2015.As for consumption, China, North America and Europe are the key consuming regions. China is not only the largest producer of wood based panel, but also the largest consumer. In 2015, the three regions consumed 279778 K Cubic Meter, 88416 K Cubic Meter and 76638 K Cubic Meter respectively, with the total consumption share of 75.16 globally.Considering the current status, information revealed that the wood based panel market still promising. Market insiders think that the wood based panel industry will continue to keep upward tendency in the coming few years with the GACR of 2.66% during the period of 2017-2022. Besides, due to fierce competition in the industry, price and gross margin are estimated to decline further.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kronospan

Arauco

Daiken New Zealand

Duratex

Georgia-Pacific

Masisa

Swiss Krono Group

Norbord

Louisiana-Pacific

Weyerhaeuser

Egger

Sonae Industria

Pfleiderer

Kastamonu Entegre

Swedspan

Langboard

Finsa

Tolko

Arbec

West Fraser

GVK Novopan Industries Limited

Sahachai Particle Board

Siam Riso Wood Products

Daya

Furen

Sengong

Jianfeng

Shengda

Fenglin

Weihua Wood Based Panel Market by Types

Particleboard (PB)

Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF)

High Density Fibreboard (HDF)

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

Plywood

Others Wood Based Panel Market by Applications

Furniture

Construction

Flooring