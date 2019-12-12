Wood Interior Doors Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

About Wood Interior Doors:

Interior doors do more than just separate rooms and provide privacy, they define the decor and character of a home, while providing warmth, beauty, and function. Interior door is covered the interior door used in commercial and residential such bedroom and living room, bathroom and so on. This report covered the sliding doors, pocket doors, folding doors, flush doors, barn doors, panel doors by material type.

Top Key Players of Wood Interior Doors Market:

Jeld-Wen

Masonite

ASSA ABLOY(Maiman)

STEVES DOOR

Simpson Door

Sun Mountain

TruStile Doors

Lynden Doors

Sierra Doors

Stallion

Appalachian

USA Wood Door

Woodgrain Doors

Arazzinni

Hardwood

Softwood Major Applications covered in the Wood Interior Doors Market report are:

Residential Building

Commercial Building Scope of Wood Interior Doors Market:

The United States wood interior doors market is driven by advancements by market players to produce eco-friendly doors, surge in residential & non-residential construction, and increase in expenditure on home remodeling. However, high price packages of eco-friendly products restrain the Wood Interior Doors industry growth.

The United States wood interior doors Market size was valued at $11,951.04 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $13,221.83 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.49% from 2018 to 2023. The United States wood interior doors market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

The market was dominated by the residential building segment with a share of 95.53%. The segment was followed by the commercial building segment with 4.47% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Wood Interior Doors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.