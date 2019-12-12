Wood Pallet Market 2019: Trends, Strategies, Wood Pallet Market Size, split by Region and Segment, Historic and Forecast Growth to 2024

About Wood Pallet:

A pallet, sometimes inaccurately called a skid (a skid has no bottom deck boards), is a flat transport structure that supports goods in a stable fashion while being lifted by a forklift, pallet jack, front loader, work saver, or other jacking device, or a crane. A pallet is the structural foundation of a unit load which allows handling and storage efficiencies. Goods or shipping containers are often placed on a pallet secured with strapping, stretch wrap or shrink wrap and shipped. Since its invention in the twentieth century, its use has dramatically supplanted older forms of crating like the wooden box and the wooden barrel, as it works well with modern packaging like cardboard boxes and Intermodal containers commonly used for bulk shipping. Most pallets are wooden pallets.

Wood Pallet Market Manufactures:

CHEP

PalletOne

Kamps Pallets

Inka-paletten

Pooling Partners

Falkenhahn AG

PECO

John Rock

Millwood

United Pallet Services

Pacific Pallet

Wood Pallet Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Wood Pallet Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. Wood Pallet Market Types:

Asia Standard Wood Pallet

US Standard Wood Pallet

Europe Standard Wood Pallet

Others Wood Pallet Market Applications:

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing Enterprise

Others Wood Pallet Market Applications:

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing Enterprise

Others

The Report provides in depth research of the Wood Pallet Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Wood Pallet Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Wood Pallet Market Report:

First, as for the global residential Wood Pallet industry, the industry concentration rate is relatively dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 58.69% sales revenue market share in 2016. The CHEP which has 42.07% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Wood Pallet industry. The manufacturers following CHEP are PalletOne and Kamps Pallets, which respectively has 7.17% and 2.47% market share globally.

Second, as for the Wood Pallet market, it will still show slow growth, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.

The worldwide market for Wood Pallet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 12900 million US$ in 2024, from 9230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.