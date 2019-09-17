Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Industry Overview, Shares, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2025

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on September 17, 2019

Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling

Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market report provides in depth analysis of Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities. Also Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling market reports analyses market by different segments, companies, regions and countries over the forecast period 2019 to 2025. Also, the Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Industry report explores the international and Chinese Major Market players in detail. The Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market shares for each company.

About Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market:

  • Wood recycling is a process which involves the collection of waste wood generated by various end-users, and are recycled for further use in other applications such as wood panel manufacturing, animal bedding, energy generation, etc. The demand for wood recycling is increasing significantly due to the rising efforts to reduce tree cutting for making fresh wood. Despite many efforts to effective wood recycling, there is still a substantial volume that ends up in landfills every year. This process is environmentally unsustainable and expensive. The global demand for timber is increasing on a rapid scale, and this has led to increased wood production for various end-user applications.Paper recycling became a key trend in the global paper industry, majorly due to the scarcity of raw materials like wood pulp. Recycled paper has become the major source of raw material for many paper mills in both developed, and as well as developing countries. Paper recycling saves natural resources and reduces manufacturing expenses.
    Top manufacturers/players:

  • American Paper Recycling Corp.
  • Carolina Fibre Corporation
  • Evergreen Paper Recycling
  • Global Waste Recyclers Ltd
  • Hadfield Wood Recyclers
  • Hanna Paper Recycling
  • Huron Paper Stock
  • InterWest Paper Inc.
  • Landfill Reduction & Recycling
  • National Paper Recycling
  • Ricova
  • Sappi ReFibre

    Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market Segment by Regions-

    • USA
    • EU
    • Japan
    • China and Others.

    The Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Industry report explores the international and Chinese Major Market players in detail.

    Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market Segment by Types:

  • Wood Recycling
  • Paper & Paperboard Recycling

    Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market Segment by Applications:

  • Wood Panels
  • Energy Generation
  • Newsprint
  • Sanitary & Household
  • Pack
  • Others

    Through the statistical analysis, the Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    In the end, the Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global and Chinese Wood, Paper & Paperboard Recycling Market covering all important parameters.

