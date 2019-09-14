 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Growth Rate 2019 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 14, 2019

Workspace as a Service (WaaS)

TheWorkspace as a Service (WaaS) Marketresearch report 2019-2024 is focused on various market affecting factors and comprehensive factors of the industry. The Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market report illustrates the price analysis along with the features of the product, moreover, it points out the major market share in the different regions of the world. The Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market report helps to determine the actual market size and execute business resources in order to gain maximum profitability.

Market Overview:

  • With WaaS solutions, employees can log into the provider’s service and be presented with a virtual workspace desktop environment that appears and functions like their exact physical office desktop. This way, WaaS solutions allow employees to be more prolific and capable of obtaining critical applications and data, notwithstanding their geographical location. Organizations are realizing the benefit of WaaS that enables them to become less constrained by geography and reducse infrastructure managing costs while maintaining their employee experience.
  • Rising adoption of BYOD across various industries, ease of deployment, scalability and quick availability, and increasing demand for affordable virtual desktop virtualization are set to boost the growth of the global WaaS market.
  • Major organizations, like Intel, SAP, and Blackstone, have also begun investing in BYOD initiatives. SAP, for instance, has implemented BYOD successfully, improving employee satisfaction and reducing CAPEX. The company has developed a specialized mobile platform that is loaded with essential applications, allowing employees to work from anywhere as long as they have their mobile devices at the ready.
  • WaaS solutions enable enterprises with multiple users logged into the same virtual Windows server. As WaaS providers take care of resource provisioning, load balancing, and network issues, the additional maintenance efforts and costs of the virtual desktop environments are also eliminated. Therefore, WaaS has emerged as an affordable solution that satisfies the desktop virtualization requirements of enterprises.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Workspace as a service (WaaS) is a type of desktop virtualization that corporations utilize to present their employees with access to business-related information and data from any place at any time, using the employee’s device of choice.<

    List of Key Manufacturers Covered in Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market:

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • VMware Inc.
  • Citrix Systems Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Getronics NV
  • Unisys Corporation
  • NTT DATA Corporation
  • Colt Technology Services
  • Cloudalize NV
  • Dizzion Inc.

    Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Report Highlights: –

    • The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
    • The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
    • The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.
    • The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
    • The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
    • The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

    Key Market Trends:

    Telecom and IT to hold a Major Market Share

    The telecom and IT sector has witnessed a high penetration rate of BYOD and cloud computing. The sector has been an early adopter of WaaS. The IT sector considered for the study includes enterprises that are into consulting and offering IT-based products and services. Therefore, most of their manufactured assets are intangible and include a broad range of enterprises.

    Since software applications allow organizations to derive revenue from digital business channels, there is a stronger need to automate and release new applications and functionalities. This need has also led to a shift to the cloud, owing to the cost benefits.

    Huawei Technologies, a prominent player in the telecom industry, migrated its R&D center in India to its own cloud computing platform called â€œDesktop Cloudâ€. By migrating its computing and storage to cloud, the company was able to save almost 88% of the overall expenses, compared to that of the traditional desktop environment.
    North America to hold a Major Market Share

    With relatively high rates of BYOD in the region, the need for securing enterprise data and finding cost-efficient ways of managing IT deployment is evident in the region.

    According to a Cisco study, US workers save an average of 81 minutes/ week by using their own devices. Almost half of all North American enterprises/workplaces had adopted BYOD in 2016, according to a Avaya, a prominent technology company in the United States.

    Such figures indicate the implementation and satisfaction levels of BYOD across US enterprises, thus providing scope for the vendors in the market. With strong economic growth in the region, enterprise expansion across the region is expected. Therefore, the BYOD trend, in addition to enterprise growth, provides opportunities for the vendors in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Scope of the Study
    1.2 Study Deliverables

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
    2.1 Study Deliverables
    2.2 Study Assumptions
    2.3 Analysis Methodology
    2.4 Research Phases

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Supply Chain Analysis
    4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.5 Market Drivers
    4.5.1 Rising Adoption of BYOD across Various Industries
    4.5.2 Increasing Demand for Affordable Desktop Virtualization Solutions
    4.6 Market Challenges
    4.6.1 Software Integration Challenges
    4.6.2 Network Performance and Bandwidth Issues

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Deployment
    5.1.1 Public
    5.1.2 Private
    5.1.3 Hybrid
    5.2 By Solution and Service
    5.2.1 Desktop as a Service (DaaS)
    5.2.2 Application as a Service (AaaS)
    5.3 By Enterprise
    5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
    5.3.2 Large Enterprises
    5.4 By End-user Vertical
    5.4.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
    5.4.2 Education
    5.4.3 Retail
    5.4.4 Government
    5.4.5 Telecom and IT
    5.4.6 Healthcare
    5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North America
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 Latin America
    5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Vendor Market Share
    6.2 Company Profiles
    6.2.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.
    6.2.2 VMware Inc.
    6.2.3 Citrix Systems Inc.
    6.2.4 Microsoft Corporation
    6.2.5 Getronics NV
    6.2.6 Unisys Corporation
    6.2.7 NTT DATA Corporation
    6.2.8 Colt Technology Services
    6.2.9 Cloudalize NV
    6.2.10 Dizzion Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

