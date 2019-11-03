World Silica Gel Desiccant Market Research Report: Market Dynamics, Chances and Risks 2024

Silica Gel Desiccant: Has great deal of internal surface area, appearance is generally spherical. It is a tasteless, odorless, non-toxic, non-corrosive, and chemically inert substance. An aqueous solution of sodium silicate is acidified to produce a gelatinous precipitate that is washed and then dehydrated to produce Silica Gel Desiccant. It is a highly activated desiccant that is available in numerous mesh sizes designed for many uses in industry. During adsorption, there is no chemical reaction in the Silica Gel Desiccant, and no byproducts are created. It is non-deliquescent, and its shape and size never change. Its outer surfaces stay dry and it remains free-flowing, even when it is saturated with water.

Clariant

Grace

Multisorb

OhE Chemicals

Abbas

Sorbead

Makall

Sinchem Silica Gel

Wihai Pearl Silica Gel

Shanghai Gongshi

Rushan Huanyu Chemical

Topcod

Shandong Bokai

Taihe

Silica Gel Desiccant Market Types:

Silica Gel White Desiccant

Silica Gel Blue Desiccant

Silica Gel Desiccant Market Applications:

Electronics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

The silica gel desiccant market is leaded by China. China accounted for about 37% silica gel desiccant market share. Nearly 250 thousand tons silica gel desiccant was consumed in China in 2016. The following is USA and Europe with 18% and 16% market share, respectively. There are many silica gel desiccant manufacturers around the world. Many China producers export their silica gel desiccant product worldwide with relatively low price.

White desiccant is the general type and this type product occupied 90% market share. Blue desiccant and orange desiccant are the special types, which can indicate water absorption. The blue desiccant and orange desiccant price is higher than white type.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of silica gel desiccant was lower year by year. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Silica Gel Desiccant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.