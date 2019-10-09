Worm Gear Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

About Worm Gear Market Report: Worm Gear is used to transfer movement and power of two alternating axis, it is a unit generally include a Worm Gear and a Worm.Worm Gears are normally used when a high gear ratio is desired, or again when the shafts are perpendicular to each other. One very important feature of Worm Gear meshes that is often of use is their irreversibility: when a Worm Gear is turned, the meshing spur gear will turn, but turning the spur gear will not turn the Worm Gear. The resulting mesh is ‘self-locking’, and is useful in achieving mechanisms.

Top manufacturers/players: IMS(GER), Mitsubishi(JP), PIC Design(US), Precision Gears, Inc(US), Gear Manufacturing, Inc(US), AMTech(US), AME(US), Framo Morat(GER), Avon Gear and Engineering(US), Gear manufacturing OTT GmbH(GER), Berg(US), KHK(JP), Martin Sprocket & Gear(US), HPC Gears(UK), SDP/SI(US), Gear Motions(US), CAPT(CN), Xinghe Gear Machinery(CN), ESSOR Precision Machinery(CN), Zhengben Gear(CN), Taizhou Yage machinery(CN)

Worm Gear Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Worm Gear Market Segment by Type:

Single envelope Worm Gear

Double envelope Worm Gear

Non-enveloping worm gear Worm Gear Market Segment by Applications:

Ships

Vehicles

Heavy Machineries