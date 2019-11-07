 Press "Enter" to skip to content

WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market 2019 by Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend to 2025

November 7, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market” by analysing various key segments of this WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile market competitors.

Regions covered in the WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market: 

The global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market:

  • Tarkett
  • Armstrong
  • Mannington Mills
  • NOX Corporation
  • LG Hausys
  • Congoleum
  • Mohawk
  • Gerflor
  • Forbo
  • Beaulieu
  • RiL
  • Metroflor
  • Milliken
  • Polyflor
  • Karndean
  • Parterre
  • Snmo LVT
  • Hailide New Material

    WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market by Applications:

  • Commercial Use
  • Residential Use

    WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market by Types:

  • Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)
  • Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market Size
    2.1.1 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Sales by Product
    4.2 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue by Product
    4.3 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by Countries
    6.1.1 North America WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by Product
    6.3 North America WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by Product
    7.3 Europe WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by Product
    9.3 Central & South America WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Forecast
    12.5 Europe WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 WPC Luxury Vinyl Tile Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

