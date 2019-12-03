Wrapping Equipment Market 2019 Global Competition, Size, Business Outlook Market Dynamics Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Wrapping Equipment Market” by analysing various key segments of this Wrapping Equipment market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Wrapping Equipment market competitors.

Regions covered in the Wrapping Equipment Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Wrapping Equipment Market:

Wrapping Equipment is an automatic or semi-automatic machine used to wrap mass product articles (such as biscuits, chocolates, and others) and large bag articles (such as pet food and cement), as well as aid in palletizing across industries. The report covers only secondary wrapping of large bundled products using stretch and shrink wrapping equipment. The stretch and shrink secondary wrapping segment is growing steadily, because it requires less space in a warehouse compared with corrugated boxes, which is a popularly used across end-users. A single pallet wrapping can hold as much as the 16 packs of corrugated boxes.The price of stretch and shrink films is another key contributing factor aiding the growth of this market. The global Wrapping Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Wrapping Equipment Market:

ARPAC

BEUMER

Mollers North America

Pro Mach

Phoenix

Signode

Wulftec

Sealed Air

Food And Beverage Industry

Chemical Industry

Others Wrapping Equipment Market by Types:

Stretch Wrapping

Shrink Wrapping