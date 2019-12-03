 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wrapping Equipment Market 2019 Global Competition, Size, Business Outlook Market Dynamics Forecast to 2025

December 3, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Wrapping Equipment Market” by analysing various key segments of this Wrapping Equipment market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Wrapping Equipment market competitors.

Regions covered in the Wrapping Equipment Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Wrapping Equipment is an automatic or semi-automatic machine used to wrap mass product articles (such as biscuits, chocolates, and others) and large bag articles (such as pet food and cement), as well as aid in palletizing across industries. The report covers only secondary wrapping of large bundled products using stretch and shrink wrapping equipment. The stretch and shrink secondary wrapping segment is growing steadily, because it requires less space in a warehouse compared with corrugated boxes, which is a popularly used across end-users. A single pallet wrapping can hold as much as the 16 packs of corrugated boxes.The price of stretch and shrink films is another key contributing factor aiding the growth of this market. The global Wrapping Equipment market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Wrapping Equipment Market:

  • ARPAC
  • BEUMER
  • Mollers North America
  • Pro Mach
  • Phoenix
  • Signode
  • Wulftec
  • Sealed Air
  • Lachenmeier

    Wrapping Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Food And Beverage Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

    Wrapping Equipment Market by Types:

  • Stretch Wrapping
  • Shrink Wrapping
  • Others

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Wrapping Equipment Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Wrapping Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Wrapping Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Wrapping Equipment Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Wrapping Equipment Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Wrapping Equipment Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Wrapping Equipment Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Wrapping Equipment Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Wrapping Equipment Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Wrapping Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Wrapping Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Wrapping Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Wrapping Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Wrapping Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Wrapping Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Wrapping Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Wrapping Equipment Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Wrapping Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Wrapping Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Wrapping Equipment Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wrapping Equipment Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Wrapping Equipment Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Wrapping Equipment Revenue by Product
    4.3 Wrapping Equipment Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Wrapping Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Wrapping Equipment by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Wrapping Equipment Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Wrapping Equipment Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Wrapping Equipment by Product
    6.3 North America Wrapping Equipment by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Wrapping Equipment by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Wrapping Equipment Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Wrapping Equipment Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Wrapping Equipment by Product
    7.3 Europe Wrapping Equipment by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Wrapping Equipment by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wrapping Equipment Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wrapping Equipment Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Wrapping Equipment by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Wrapping Equipment by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Wrapping Equipment by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Wrapping Equipment Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Wrapping Equipment Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Wrapping Equipment by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Wrapping Equipment by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Wrapping Equipment by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wrapping Equipment Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wrapping Equipment Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Wrapping Equipment by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Wrapping Equipment by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Wrapping Equipment Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Wrapping Equipment Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Wrapping Equipment Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Wrapping Equipment Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Wrapping Equipment Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Wrapping Equipment Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Wrapping Equipment Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Wrapping Equipment Forecast
    12.5 Europe Wrapping Equipment Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Wrapping Equipment Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Wrapping Equipment Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Wrapping Equipment Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Wrapping Equipment Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

