Wrist Watch Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Wrist Watch

GlobalWrist Watch Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Wrist Watch market size.

About Wrist Watch:

Watch is a small timepiece intended to be carried or worn by a person. It is designed to keep working despite the motions caused by the persons activities. A wristwatch is designed to be worn on a wrist, attached by a watch strap or other type of bracelet.

Top Key Players of Wrist Watch Market:

  • Swatch Group
  • Rolex
  • Richemont
  • LVMH
  • Fossil
  • Citizen
  • Seiko
  • Patek Philippe
  • Casio
  • Chopard
  • Audemars Piguet
  • Movado Group
  • Kering
  • Breitling
  • Franck Muller
  • Folli Follie
  • Festina
  • Morellato & Sector
  • Time Watch
  • Fiyta
  • Rossini
  • Ebohr
  • Sea-Gull
  • Rarone
  • Geya
  • Poscer
  • Golgen
  • Movebest
  • Polaris
  • Tianba

  • Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13887115     

    Major Types covered in the Wrist Watch Market report are:

  • Sport Watches
  • Luxury Watches
  • Diamond Watches
  • Quartz Watches
  • Mechanical Watches
  • Water Resistant Watches
  • Smartwatch

    Major Applications covered in the Wrist Watch Market report are:

  • Daliy Use
  • Collection
  • Others

    Scope of Wrist Watch Market:

  • At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the wrist watch industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Switzerland, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, so the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese wrist watch production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market will increase competitiveness..
  • Chinese wrist watch industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international wrist watch largest manufacture country, in addition to middle and low wrist watch products, some leading companies have been able to provide some high-end wrist watch products, so they have already had a competitive edge in the international arena.
  • With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese wrist watch market demand is exuberant so it can provide a good opportunity for the development of wrist watch market and technology.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area and the future will still have more new investment entering the field.
  • Along with the development of Chinese domestic equipment, Chinese domestic equipment has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortened compared with the imported equipment.
  • Although wrist watch brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Wrist Watch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 64300 million US$ in 2024, from 47400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Wrist Watch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13887115    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Wrist Watch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wrist Watch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wrist Watch in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Wrist Watch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Wrist Watch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Wrist Watch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wrist Watch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Wrist Watch Market Report pages: 136

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13887115  

    1 Wrist Watch Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Wrist Watch by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Wrist Watch Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Wrist Watch Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Wrist Watch Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Wrist Watch Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Wrist Watch Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Wrist Watch Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Wrist Watch Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Wrist Watch Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

