X-Ray Generator Market 2019 Shows Expected Growth from 2024 to Guide With Report Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

Short Details of X-Ray Generator Market Report – X-ray generator is a device that produces X-rays. Together with an X-ray detector, it is commonly used in a variety of applications including medicine, fluorescence, electronic assembly inspection, and measurement of material thickness in manufacturing operations. In medical applications, X-ray generators are used by radiographers to acquire x-ray images of the internal structures (e.g., bones) of living organisms, and also in sterilization.
Global X-Ray Generator market competition by top manufacturers
- Spellman
- COMET Group
- CPI Canada Inc
- Siemens
- GE
- Philips
- Aerosino
- Sedecal
- Nanning Yiju
- DRGEM
- Gulmay Ltd.
- Poskom
- Control-X Medical
- Medical ECONET
- Landwind
- Josef Betschart
- EcoRay
- Teledyne ICM
- DMS/Apelem
- Innomed Medical
The classification of X-ray Generator includes Stationary X-ray Generator and Portable X-ray Generator. The proportion of Stationary X-ray Generator in 2016 is about 67%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
X-ray Generator is widely used in Industrial Use, Medical Use and other field. The most proportion of X-ray Generator is Medical Use, and the proportion in 2016 is 56%. The trend of Medical Use is stable.
North America is the largest supplier of X-ray Generator, with a production market share nearly 49% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of X-ray Generator, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%.
The worldwide market for X-Ray Generator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 520 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the X-Ray Generator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
