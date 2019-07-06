Xiaomi Latest Phone “Dreamy, Soft and Beautiful” And Pink Colored Specially for Young Women

One of Xiaomi’s newest smartphones isn’t exactly subtle about its target audience.

It is available in a lightweight pink, and blue coloration described as “dreamy, soft and beautiful” and is nicknamed Little Fairy. Moreover, it’s focused immediately at young female consumers.

It’s an advertising and marketing tactic that may appear anachronistic in 2019. However, with competitors in China’s saturated smartphone market fiercer than ever, manufacturers are returning to gender, focusing on and they’re stepping on one another’s turf.

Xiaomi, a brand sometimes considered more attractive to men, launched a new product line named CC. It options mid-vary telephones that the corporate says are “stylish camera phones that belong to the world’s young people.” The brand new CC9 has color variants with names like “White Lover” and “Dark Prince.” It additionally boasts a 32-megapixel entrance-going through the camera to raised appeal to extra selfie-centric consumers.

The CC9 takes issues even additional with its Meitu version. That is the model Xiaomi nicknamed “Little Fairy,” and it’s the first product born from Xiaomi’s acquisition of viral selfie app Meitu’s hardware business.

Xiaomi saved a few of Meitu’s camera expertise, together with built-in beautifying algorithms for the camera app and the power to routinely regulate your body to the “perfect shape” in photos and videos.

With the brand new focus on cameras, some have drawn comparisons between Xiaomi’s latest cellphone and handsets launched by opponents Vivo and Oppo previously. These firms, each subsidiary of China’s BBK Electronics, have beforehand put out telephones that target the cameras however supply mid-vary specs.

Designing smartphones mainly to focus on women, is not a brand new concept in China. Earlier than handing its hardware enterprise over to Xiaomi, Meitu’s smartphone line famously featured candy-colored smartphones with enormous selfie cameras. The company even launched a Sailor Moon-themed cellphone that included a selfie stick.