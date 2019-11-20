Xylenes Market Trends and Global Forecast by 2019- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

Global “Xylenes market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Xylenes market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Xylenes basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Xylenes is any one of three isomers of dimethylbenzene, or a combination thereof. With the formula (CH3)2C6H4, each of the three compounds has a central benzene ring with two methyl groups attached at substituents. They are all colorless, flammable liquids, some of which are of great industrial value. .

Xylenes Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

AGIC

BASF

Braskem

BP

Chevron Phillips Chemical

CNPC

ConocoPhillips

Doe & Ingalls

DynaChem

Eastman

ExxonMobil

Formosa chemicals & fibre

Fujian Refining & Petrochemical

JX Nippon Oil & Energy

Koch Industries

LOTTE Chemical

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

NPC

Phillips 66

Puritan Products

Reliance Industries

Saudi Aramco

Shell

SINOPEC

S-Oil

Toray

Total

Honeywell

Eni and many more. Xylenes Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Xylenes Market can be Split into:

Ortho Xylene

Meta Xylene

Para Xylene

Mixed Xylene. By Applications, the Xylenes Market can be Split into:

Terephthalic Acid

Phthalic Anhydride

Isophthalic Acid

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

2-4

2-6-Xylidine