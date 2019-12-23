Yacht Varnish Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

About Yacht Varnish:

Yacht Varnish is used on yacht to protect the timber from the effects of sea and weather. Marine Yacht Varnish produces an exceptionally durable, high-gloss finish on most wooden surfaces. It is fast drying, tough, durable, resistant to scratches, surface abrasion, oil, mild acid/alkali and alcohol spills. In addition, its high-gloss, light amber finish allows the natural appearance of the wood to shine through.

Top Key Players of Yacht Varnish Market:

International(AkzoNobel)

Epifanes Yacht Coatings

Awlgrip(AkzoNobel)

Jotun

SEAJET

Hempel

Stoppani(Lechler)

Veneziani Yachting

Pettit Marine Paint

Sea Hawk

Marlin Yacht Paint

Boero YachtCoatings

De IJssel Coatings

Major Types covered in the Yacht Varnish Market report are:

High-gloss

Satin

Others Major Applications covered in the Yacht Varnish Market report are:

Refurbished Boat

New Boat Scope of Yacht Varnish Market:

