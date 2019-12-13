 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Yoga Apparel Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Yoga Apparel

Global “Yoga Apparel Market” report 2020 focuses on the Yoga Apparel industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Yoga Apparel market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Yoga Apparel market resulting from previous records. Yoga Apparel market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Yoga Apparel Market:

  • Yoga apparel is used by consumers to perform various forms of physical exercises, which include yoga, pilates, stretching exercise, general fitness exercise, and core exercises. Various end-users of yoga apparel use the product for different types of workouts and prefer technologically advanced products.
  • According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in the popularity of yoga. Yoga is one of the ancient forms of workout and meditation that originated in India. In recent years, yoga has gained a significant popularity globally, especially in North America. The popularity of yoga in the US and Canada is continuously increasing. The region exhibited a significant acceptance of yoga in last few years.
  • In 2019, the market size of Yoga Apparel is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Yoga Apparel.

    • Yoga Apparel Market Covers Following Key Players:

  • Adidas
  • Manduka
  • Nike
  • PUMA
  • Under Armour
  • VF Corporation (VFC)
  • Amer Sports
  • ASICS America

    • The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

    • Company Profile
    • Main Business Information 
    • SWOT Analysis 
    • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 
    • Market Share

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Yoga Apparel:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Yoga Apparel in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Yoga Apparel Market by Types:

  • Yoga Bottom Wear
  • Yoga Top Wear
  • Others

  • Yoga Apparel Market by Applications:

  • Mono Brand Stores
  • Department Stores
  • Online Retail
  • Others

  • The Study Objectives of Yoga Apparel Market Are:

    • To analyze and research the global Yoga Apparel status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
    • To present the key Yoga Apparel manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
    • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Yoga Apparel Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Yoga Apparel Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Yoga Apparel Market Size

    2.2 Yoga Apparel Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Yoga Apparel Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Yoga Apparel Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Yoga Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Yoga Apparel Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Yoga Apparel Production by Regions

    4.1 Global Yoga Apparel Production by Regions

    5 Yoga Apparel Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global Yoga Apparel Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Yoga Apparel Production by Type

    6.2 Global Yoga Apparel Revenue by Type

    6.3 Yoga Apparel Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Yoga Apparel Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

